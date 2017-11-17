PCHS Student of the Week Molly Cornett

Molly Cornett is this week’s PTO Student of the Week at Powell County High School. She is the daughter of Barry and Stephanie Cornett of Clay City.

Molly, a junior at PCHS, is a member of the volleyball team. She is also an active member of FCCLA, FBLA, and FCA. Molly attends Emmanuel Baptist Church where she is involved with the youth group.

Future plans of Molly’s include attending Morehead State University with a possible major in business administration.

Molly was nominated for Student of the Week by her Spanish teacher, Mr. Tim Jones. Molly enjoys the teaching style of Mr. Jones as well as his personality. She is a conscientious student and an active participant in class activities.

Student of the Week recognizes students who are role models in the areas of study, effort, cooperation, and attitude. Other nominees this week include Dalton Campbell, Nathan Skidmore, and Jessica Watkins.