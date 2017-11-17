Virginia Irene Ashley, 85, died on November 7 at Stanton Nursing Center. She was born February 20, 1932 in Indiana to the late Floyd and Lula Ginter. Survivors include, grandsons, Tim Ashley and Jonathon Rogers; great-grandchildren, Tiffany (Grant) Faulkner, Timika Ashley, Timothy Brennan Ashley, Erica Rogers, Madison Rogers, and JJ Rogers; great great-grandchildren, Lana Kay Faulkner and Jaxon Fraley; brother, Bill Ginter. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Regina Rogers. Funeral services were held on November 10 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton. Burial was in Kennon Cemetery in Clay City with Grant Faulkner, Ryan Fraley, Tim Ashley, Jonathon Rogers, Chuck Ginter, Scott Ginter, and Steve Ginter serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Connie and Jon Mills, Joyce Carl, Dr. Brian Andreas and staff, employees at Winchester Coating, and Hospice East. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Forest Edward Meadows, 86, husband of Betty Carmichael Meadows of Clay City died on November 7 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Powell County he was the son of the late Omer Meadows and the late Gladys Thorpe Meadows. Forest Meadows was a member of Vaughns Mill First Church of God, a charter member of the Clay City Lions Club, founder of the Kentucky Friends of the Bluegrass, member of the Shriners, former member of the bluegrass music band “Kentucky 31”, Powell County Judge Executive from 1988 until 1998, former heavy equipment operator with M and M Construction, former employee of Meadows Feed and Grains, a former welder and owner and operator of Meadowgreen Park and Music Hall. He also enjoyed playing his banjo and mandolin, maintaining his herd of buffalos and taking part in the Powell County Democratic Party. He was a veteran of the United States Army participating in the artillery and saw active service in the Korean War. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one son, Forest Virgil “Opie” Meadows; three brothers: Jerry Meadows, Ray Meadows and Coe Meadows and four sisters: Jane Riffe, Betty Caudill, Phyllis Crowe and Emma Lou McKinney.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Carmichael Meadows; one daughter, Lois Meadows of Clay City; one stepson, Rocky Pelfrey of Clay City; two sisters: Carolyn (Kenneth “Goat”) Rice of Clay City and Judy Howard of Stanton; four grandchildren: Jerri (Dewey) Jones, Ginger (Justin) Reed, Savannah (Dester) Jeffers and Katie Meadows along with six great grandchildren: Jackson Reed, Dester Jeffers IV, Wyatt Jeffers, Willow Wireman, Forest James Reed and Linnie Kate Jeffers.

Graveside services with military honors officiated by Bro. Brad Epperson and Bro. Teddy Linkous were held on November 10 at the Donnie G. Randall Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Stanton, KY. Honorary pallbearer are Joyce Haddix, Brenda Marcum, Brenda Kennon, Larry Meadows, Gary Meadows, Estill and Bedford King, Ricky Wasson, Jeff Stiles, Raymond Baker, Bill Patrick and Robert Crowe. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Jackie Ray Rankin, 69, died on November 5, 2017 at his residence. He was born September 13, 1948 in Winchester to the late William and Juanita Curtis Rankin. He was an Army Veteran.

Survivors include, sons, Brian Rankin, Johnny Rankin, Andrew Rankin, and Jackie Rankin Jr.; daughters, Jackie Walters Sarah (Nathan) Foster, and Amanda Rankin; 12 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sisters.

Services were held on November 11 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton. Burial was in Clark Cemetery, Clay City. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Taulbee “Jeep” Bowen III, 81, of Stanton, KY died on November 5. Born in Stanton, KY he was the son of the late Taulbee Bowen II and Juanita ‘’Jackie” Frymeyer Bowen. Jeep was 1955 graduate of Powell County High School and a retired factory employee of Rockwell International. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his children, B. B. Bowen Barnett and Nelson Dwain Bowen and by his grandchild, Angel Marie Bowen. He is survived by his son, Shane Bowen and his daughter, Teresa Bowen; six grandchildren, Craig Bowen, Callie Brooke Bowen, Keisha Fox, Casey Fox, Michael Spivey and Jamie Spivey; seven great grandchildren, Tyler Spivey, Kaitlyn Spivey, Kyle Spivey, Geneve Spivey, Benjamin Spivey, Sebastian Spivey and Grayson Lee Deserrae Parks and three brothers, Jack E. Bowen, Danny Bowen and Scott Bowen.

Private services were held. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Phyllis Jean Rogers, 78, died on November 5 at Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. She was born April 8, 1939 to the late Minter and Clemma Napier Epperson.

Survivors include, sons, Darrell Rogers and Douglas Rogers; brothers, Larry and Kendall Epperson; sisters, Opal Faye Pickett, Rita Mays, Madonna Mundell, and Gloria Carpenter; grandchildren, Patrick Rogers, Timothy Rogers, John Strathmann, Kaitlin Rogers, Matthew Rogers, Joy Lee Haines, and Taylor Shaffer. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Timothy Rogers, and many brothers and sisters. Services were held on November 9 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton by Rev. Brad Epperson.

Burial was in King-Napier Cemetery, Cane Creek Road, Stanton. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Brandon Caudill, 31 of Richmond passed away Friday, November 2, 2017. He is survived by his mother Rebecca Gross of Richmond, a brother James Caudill and Angie of Richmond and a sister Jessica Caudill and “Thoth” Amen of Richmond. He was preceded in death by his father Jimmy Dean Caudill. Graveside services were held Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the Rogers Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers were Robbie Rogers, Tim Rogers, Jazz Amen, J.J. Rose, Cody Abney, Tracy Sparks and Cory Dunn. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Richard “Zakk” Daggett, 45, of Clay City died on November 9 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He is survived by his father Richard Flippo of Clay City, wife Tina Daggett of Clay City, two sons Nicholas Daggett of Florida, Steven Moore of Ohio, two daughters Hayley Dunn of Clay City, Jenna Moore of Ohio, five grandchildren, three brothers Danny Lee of Michigan, Jeff Jumper of Mississippi, Charles Curey of Michigan and three sisters Rhonda Hilts of Mich. Emma Lee of Okla. And Starlotte Smith of Miss. He was preceded in death by his mother Clara Flippo and a sister Carol Meeks. A memorial service was held on November 11at the Brush Creek Church in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home was is in charge of arrangements.

Effie Lee Morton, 85, died on November 9. Effie Lee was born on June 25, 1932 in Powell County to the late John Clint and Doshie Caudill Hatton. She lived in Powell County, Fayette County and Jessamine County since 1973. Effie Lee worked at Loma Manufacturing in the 50’s and Dixie Cup/James River’s Company from 1961 until her retirement in 1995. She loved to crochet and make quilts. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Hoyt Hatton Abner Dever, Elmer Hatton, Gurrie Hatton, Ada Hatton Rogers, Taulbee Hatton, Donald Hatton and Jimmie Ray Hatton and by her half sisters: Gladys Hatton, Ella Hatton Morton, Lona Hatton and Pearl Hatton Randall.

She is survived by her daughter Debbie (Barry) Pelfrey of Austin, TX; one son, Freddy Morton of Campbellsville; one brother, Coleman Hatton of Winchester; three grandchildren: Roger Craig Pelfrey of Lubbock, TX, Robin Nicole Pelfrey (Steven) Savage of Salado, TX and Brian Frank Morton of the Air Force, Washington DC along with three great grandchildren: Kyndall Hope Savage of Waco, TX, Makenna Ashyton Savage of Fairbanks, AK and Boden Rilenn Savage of Salado, TX.

Private burial was in the Hatton Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hatton Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Herbert Donald Palmer, 79, of Middletown, Ohio died on October 19. A native of Powell County, Stanton, Kentucky, he was born March 16, 1938. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents Celia Moreland Palmer and Herbert Palmer, his brother Charles Thomas, an infant daughter, his adult daughter Rebekah in 2006 and his oldest grandson Jeremy Christman in 2014.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Rhonda Palmer Smallwood and Robin Mihal; four grandsons, Casey Etter, Jordan Christman, Brett and Lucas Acuff; his ex-wife Carole C. Palmer; his brother Deane Palmer and three sisters; Ena Faye Bowen, Bonnie Reed and Debra Fitzpatrick. A private memorial will be held later.