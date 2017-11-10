By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

On November 5 Aaron’s Gift of Smiles an organization ran by Greg Rogers of Stanton as a way to honor his late son Aaron Gregory Rogers collected toys and cash to be distributed to needy children for Christmas.

Rogers says that he believes altogether that he collected around $3,000 in cash and toys from a poker run and toy drive.

“It was the first annual event we had quite a few bikers who showed up and they spent money. It was funny to see these big burly bikers rolling in with big toys strapped to the backs of their bikes,” Rogers said.

“We were worried about the weather and prayed about the weather but it ended up being a beautiful day and it was really cool how things worked out,” Rogers said. It’s a great way to honor my son and I know that he would be looking down from heaven seeing these children smiling at Christmas.

Rogers says that he plans to distribute all the toys and cash to the Powell County Board of Education because he doesn’t have the ability to know where all the children are to be able to distribute the gifts and cash.

“The cash will go to children who have outgrown toys but they still want something for Christmas. They’re at a transitional age and they can get forgotten about and we can’t forget about those children because their at the age where things start to matter a lot more to them as far as their feelings go. If we can save one life or change the course of child’s life it’s all worth it and that what it’s all about,” Rogers said.

Rogers says that he is just trying to put smiles on kids faces the best way that he can.

“As a parent losing a child it’s medicine for me and it gives me something to work on with my son and it’s my way of keeping him close to me,” Rogers said.

Rogers says that the event was a really good thing for the community and that quite a few people were present at the event. Rogers says that he would like to thank everybody that helped making the event such a success from the riders, to his family and friends, law enforcement who blocked the road for the bikers and Clay City Mayor Jimmie Caudill. Rogers says that he would like to specially thank Mike Curtis for everything he did to help with the event and Duane Curtis for everything that he did behind the scenes.

Rogers says that he plans to hold the event annually and that he expects that event will be bigger next year.

“We hope that it continues to grow and that we can continue to reach more and more children,” Rogers said. “I know that my son, Aaron, would be looking down from smiling because he’s reaching children.