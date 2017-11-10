Alexxi Ballinger is this week’s PTO Student of the Week at Powell County High School. She is the daughter of Brad and Kayla Ballinger of Stanton.

Alexxi, a senior at PCHS, enjoys her college classes because the environment is fun but also educational.

Alexxi is a Beta Club member and also participates in a science competition known as Science Olympiad. Other interests include singing, drawing, and cheering. Alexxi shows her school spirit by cheering on our Powell County Pirates.

Future plans of Alexxi’s include attending Morehead State University and the University of Louisville School of Dentistry.

Alexxi was nominated for Student of the Week by her chemistry teacher, Mrs. Monica Mynk. Mrs. Mynk loves Alexxi’s enthusiasm and her willingness to participate in class activities. Student of the Week recognizes students who are role models in the areas of study, effort, cooperation, and attitude. Other nominees this week include Abby Adkins, Keeley Anderson, Molly Cornett, Austin Goodwin, Shelby Martin, Katelyn Powell, Nathan Skidmore, and Katy Williams-Duff.