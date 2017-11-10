Sarah Katherine Hall, 74, widow of Kenneth Hall, died on October 31 at the Stanton Nursing Center. She was born August 25, 1943 to the late John Ingram and late Mary Johnson Clark.

Survivors include, sons, Larry Hall, Rick Hall, and Kenny Hall; daughters, Jackie Jarrett and Virginia Swiney; sisters, Arbie Muncie, Winchester, and Betty Johnson, Owingsville; grandchildren, Brittany Collins and Jason Jarrett; Great-Grandchildren, Kaden Jarrett, Isabella Jarrett, and Lane Thomas Wells.

Services were held on November 4, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton by Rev. Robbie Conn.

Burial was in Benningfield Cemetery with Larry Rogers, Eddie Barnes, Jason Patton, Robert Willoughby, Brian Muncie, and Elmer Muncie Jr. serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Richard Muncie, Mikol Muncie, Amy Holder, Terri Patrick, Shannon Dale, the staff of Hospice East, and Stanton Nursing Center. Davis and Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Virginia Marie Mays, 78, of Stanton, died on November 1 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 17, 1938 to the late Rodney Hiram Abney and Nancy Ann Puckett Abney. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband William Jerry Mays, and brothers, Willie Joe Abney and Ledford Wayne Abney.

She is survived by her sons, Timothy Wayne and wife, Tracy Mays, Georgetown, Michael Gene Mays and wife, Tammy Mays, Stanton, William Jeffrey and wife, Shawna Mays, Clay City, and Rodney Thomas and wife, Lisa Mays, Stanton; Grandchildren, Kayla Mays, Jami (Josh) Conkwright, Joshua (Lauren) Mays, Matthew (Courtney) Goodpaster, Justin Mays, Jeremy (Stephanie) Mays, Meghan Mays, Jon Mays, Shaylan Mays, Kris Mays, Darien Mays, Rylei Mays, and Gracie Mays; Great-Grandchildren, Jacob Wells, Braxton Wells, Hayden Mays, Halle Mays, Landyn Mays, Paisley Mays, Dakotah Conkwright, and Knox Goodpaster; Brothers: Glenwood Abney, Stanton, Shelby Newt Abney, Clay City, Marvin Abney, Clay City, and Jimmy Ray Abney, Clay City; Sisters, Ivory Wells of Winchester, Carol Snowden, Clay City, Patsy Smith, Clay City, Pamela Walker, Stanton, and Darlene Slemp, Clay City. Services were held on November 5 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Ted Linkous.

Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Reva Townsend, Loretta Harmon, James, Joyce, & Tammy Martin, Judy Combs, and Freda Roberts. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mable Ann Smith, 72, wife of Elmo Smith of Stanton died on November 3 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born in Stanton, KY she was the daughter of the late William Nolan and the late Celia Howell Nolan. Mable Smith was a member of Stanton First Presbyterian Church and a former assistant manager of Billings Drug Store. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brothers: Ralph Nolan, Berley Nolan, William “Buck” Nolan and by her half brother, Willie Nolan.

She is survived by her husband, Elmo Smith; one son, Shannon (Aneta) Smith of Clay City; one daughter, Sonya Curtis of Clay City; one brother, Glen Nolan of Stanton; four sisters: Wynona “Gal” Blythe, Virginia Wills, Shirley (Henry) Ashley and Judy (J. W.) Stephens all of Stanton; seven grandchildren: Ashley Smyth, Alison (Dan) Sheshull, Addison Smyth, Allie Smith, Brad Smith, Triston Curtis and Tyler Smith along with two great grandchildren, Wilder Sheshull and Bohdi Sheshull.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Greg Webb were held on November 6 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Brad Smith, Tyler Smith, Dan Sheshull, John Nolan, Mike Nolan, Corey Smith, Chris Smith and Russell Arnold serving as active pallbearers. Addison Smyth is an honorary pallbearer. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Jeana Weir, 48, of Irvine died on November 1 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a housewife and a member of the Church of God.

She is survived by her mother Betty Mayse of Irvine, a daughter Natasha Ormes of Richmond, granddaughter Honey Ray Abhrams, two sisters Georgia McBratney and husband Robert of Irvine, Tammy Brandenburg and husband Gary of Irvine and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Glenn Barnes and her husband Robert Weir.

Funeral services were held on November 4, at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. David Alexander officiating. Burial followed in the Abner Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Larry Douglas Nolan, 70, died at his residence in Monticello, KY on October 29. Born in Stanton, KY he was the son of Ruby Creech Nolan and the late James Nolan. He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired employee of IBM.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Smith Nolan of Monticello; his mother, Ruby Nolan of Stanton; one son, Chris Nolan of Lexington; a stepson, Dwayne (Michelle) Brown of Gravel Switch; one brother, Rusty (Camillia) Nolan of Clay City; a nephew, Josh Nolan; three nieces, Chelsea Nolan, Kyla Nolan and Darbi Nolan and four step grandchildren, James Brown, Austin Evans Brown, Jonathan Brown and Jaime Ferretti Brown.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Grider Denney with eulogy by Larry Ray Centers were held on November 1st Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Josh Nolan, Paul Whitaker, Gary Thompson, Glen Creech, Larry Ray Centers and Ralph Higgins serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Tom and Nancy Johns, Jim Price, David Smith, Kenneth Smith, Raymond and Jean Walker, Dick and Margaret Huey, Ken and Pat Berling, Ronnie Knox, Morris Gilbert, Gary and Julie Koontz, Glen Nolan, Judy Stephens, Virginia Wills, Shirley Ashley, Wynona “Gal” Blythe, Mable Smith, Peggy Napier, David and Karen Shaffer. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, KY 42503. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Martha Landrum, 69, of Winchester died on November 2 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a cosmetologist and a member of the Ark of Mercy Church.

She is survived by a granddaughter Tiffany Flinchum of Winchester grandson Johnathan Flinchum of Winchester, two brothers Bernice Napier of Hazard, Chester Napier of Jackson, three sisters Mary Louise Church of Berea, Ruth Williams of Jackson, Thelma Sevick of Three Oaks, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents Goodloe and Bertha Napier, a daughter Beverly Hatton and three brothers Dallas Napier, James Napier and Willie Napier. Graveside services were held on November 7 at the Napier Cemetery in Clay City with Bro. Dennis Hisle and Bro. Ken Rank officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.