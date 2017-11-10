Operation Hands of Love Food Bank & Harbor of Light Worship Center

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Bible Study at Furnace Church of Christ

Interested in learning about the Bible? The Furnace Church of Christ invites you to come learn with us Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Need a ride? Give us a call at 606-723-8733. The Furnace Church of Christ is located 8 miles from Stanton and 12 miles from Irvine.

South Fork Church of God

Homecoming starts Saturday October 21st at 11am. Dale Helton and Congragation invites everyone to bring a dish and enjoy the day

Our Lady of the Mountains Annual Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Dinner

All Senior Citizens of Powell County are invited to the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner held at Our Lady of the Mountains Church at 1093 E. College Avenue in Stanton on Saturday, November 11. Doors open at 11:30. Dinner will be served at noon. There will be music and door prizes. All seniors are welcome.