Above photos shows Powell County Lions Club members Cebert Gilbert Jr. and Dallas Pelfrey along with other who walked to the top of Natural Bridge as parts of the club’s 5th Annual Walk to remember. Also pictured in no specfic order are Park Naturalist Brian Gasdors, Ted Raybould, Carolyn Raybould, Greg Webb, Billy Joe Bush, Debbie Orme Bush and Candace Ann Gilbert.

The Powell County Lions Club held its 5th Annual Walk to Remember to the top of Natural Bridge, on October 14 in honor of its 77 past Lions members who have went on to a greater service in the last 71 years.

Powell County Lions Club members who made the walk were Cebert Gilbert, Jr. and Dallas Pelfrey. Others who made the walk were Natural Bridge Park Naturalist Brian Gasdors, Dr. Ted Raybould D.M.D., Carolyn Raybould, Greg Webb, Billy Joe Bush, Debbie Orme Bush and Candace Ann Gilbert. Others in attendance who did not walk were: Karen Hope Collins Gilbert.

The Powell County Lions Club is still accepting donations for two 2018 Scholarships for Powell County High School Seniors. Those interested in making a donation have until March 31, 2018 to donate in Memory of or in the Honor of a Lion or someone special.

The Powell Lions Club is asking for those interested to please give to Chris Allen at Whitaker Bank or mail donations to Powell County Lions at P.O. Box 145, Stanton, Kentucky 40380. Please make checks to: Powell County Lions Club Scholarships.