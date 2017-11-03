McKayla Rucker, Olivia Everman, Jada Crowe, Kaylee Miller, Carlie Salchli and Bree Bush

September was an exciting month for the Powell County High School Lady Pirates Golf Team. No one gave them much of a chance to advance beyond regional competition.

However with a renewed spirit of hard work and dedication, they began to improve and gain confidence. After wins over Madison Southern, Berea, Estill a good performance at the GRC Invitational and a second-place finish at the Eagle Trace Tournament things turned around. More purposeful practices and individual hard work produced results for the Lady Pirates.

It should also be noted that Jada Crowe qualified for State as an individual for the third straight year in a row and fifth year as top-eight.

“It’s a great honor to get to play in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Golf Championships, however, it is even a greater honor to qualify as a team,” Crowe said.

Powell County’s first girls team to qualify for State was in 2011 after the Lady Pirates finished as Regional Runner-up. That team consisted of Shaylan Mays, Emily Nolan, Katelyn Rogers, Chaney Crowe, Kaylee Tipton and Jada Crowe.

Congratulations also to McKayla Rucker and Jada Crowe for being named to the All-Region Team.

The Lady Pirates want to thank all those who have supported our efforts this year. We had great support for our Scholarship Tournament, the PCHS Boys and PCHS Girls Invitationals. A very special thanks to our parents, grandparents, and Beechfork Golf Club.