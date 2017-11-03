Colevy Collins

Colevy Collins is this week’s PTO Student of the Week at Powell County High School. He is the son of Gregory and Lisa Collins of Clay City.

Colevy, a junior at PCHS, enjoys his law and justice class with Mr. James Clapp. Understanding the court system and how the legal system works is something that Colevy finds valuable.

Future plans of Colevy include attending Morehead State University with a major in computer science. Colevy spends his leisure time playing computer games and hopes to develop coding skills during his time at MSU.

Colevy was nominated for Student of the Week by his Algebra 2 teacher, Ms. Kansas Adams. He enjoys her class and feels that he was nominated because he is a “model student with good manners”.

Student of the Week recognizes students who are role models in the areas of study, effort, cooperation, and attitude. Other nominees this week include Haley Fields, Sarah Hamilton, Brooklyn Helton, Erika Howard, Kurtis Laughlin, Caleb Lewis, Shelby Martin, and Katie Williams-Duff.