Keith Jones, 69, Nada Tunnel Road, died on October 11at University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born November 22, 1947 in Slade, Kentucky to the late Jack Jones and Ida Turner. He was a retired construction worker working in steel. Survivors include, wife, Wilma Sue Jones, Stanton; son, Chris (Carol) Jones, Owingsville; daughter, Peggy Sue (Dave) Putman, Means; grandchildren, Devin Hall, Trevor Jones, and Riley Jones; brothers, Frank (Jean) Sizemore, Las Vegas, NV, Jack (Maudie) Jones Jr., Clay City, and Billy Ray (Mechelle) Jones, Newport; Trevor’s Mother, Misty Jones still very much part of the family. Memorial services were held on October 14 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Virgil Gus Pence, 77, husband of Eloise Pence, of Stanton, died at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born February 14, 1940 in Pence, Kentucky to the late Roy and Addie Harris Pence. He was Army Veteran.

Survivors include, wife, Elouise Pence, Stanton; daughter, Sandi (Silas) Smith; granddaughter, Summer Destine Rogers; great-grandson, Kaden Michael Rogers; brother, Vernon (Joyce) Pence, Bethany; sisters, Ruth Pence, Alene Pence, and Ruby Miller, all of Bethany; sister- in-laws, Faye Pence, Franklin, Ohio and Faye Brewer, Stanton; brother-in-law, Woody (Maxine) Brewer, Stanton; nieces and nephews, Jenifer Tolson, Amy Prater, Angie Pence, Jeff Miller, and Scott Pence. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ralph Pence and Clarence Pence, sister, Pauline Arajs, brothers-in-law, Charles Miller and Visi Arajs; niece, Tracy Pence; nephew, Steve Miller. Funeral services were held on October 29 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton by Rev. James Harold Combs. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery, Stanton with military honors. Active pallbearers serving Scott Pence, Jeff Miller, Wayne Prater, Anthony Tolson, Dawson Prater, Monty Berryman, Marvin Berryman, Corey Roberts, and Avery Roberts. Honorary pallbearers serving, Matt Fields, Rylan Fields, Teagan Fields, John & Gail Brewer, Larry & Kay Epperson, James Ed & Kathryn Dennis, James & Gail Roberts, CB Martin, Dick Fain, Tommy & Kim Napier, Charles Pelfrey, Butch Bloom, Travis Crabtree, Jimmy Fulks, Hybert Atkinson, Robert King, the Bruen’s Crew, past and present employees and students of Stanton Elementary Schools, and his special buddies, Kyle Lively, Bridget Marcum, Casey Unger, and Brent Morris. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mary Earlese Riddell, 43, died on October 18 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born September 27, 1974 in Lexington, Kentucky to Earl Riddell and Mary Alice Tolson. Survivors include, daughters, Ashley Campbell and Scarlett Snowden; sons, Ryan Riddell and Brandon Snowden; grandchildren, Kylie Riddell and Aaron Campbell; parents, Earl Riddell and Mary Alice Tolson; several brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Rylan Riddell. Services were held on October 21 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Burial in Rogers Cemetery with Ryan Riddell, Brandon Snowden, Sammy Campbell, Ryan Schumacher, Chris Elam, and Doug. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Robert “Bob” Terrell Leggett, 78, of Mt. Sterling, died on October 28 at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington. He was born February 22, 1939 in Paris, Kentucky.

Bob moved to Montgomery County fifty-four years ago from Paris, graduate from Fugazzi Business College, retired from Burke Parsons Bowlby in Stanton, an active member of Gateway Christian Church and a United States Air Force veteran. He enjoyed golfing, sports, traveling, yard work and most of all, spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by his family, church family and friends. Survivors include; his beloved wife o forty-eight years, Barbara Manley Leggett of Mt. Sterling; one son, Robbie Leggett (Lori) of Mt. Sterling; one daughter, Alicia Bachman (Ben) of Florence; four grandchildren, Clay Leggett, Allie Leggett, both of Mt. Sterling and Jack Bachman, Kate Bachman, both of Florence; one sister, Barbara Mattox (Tommy) of North Middletown; aunt, Wanda Clemons (Lucion) of Mt. Sterling; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nannie Haddix Leggett and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Pauline Manley.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Gateway Christian Church, 801 Winchester Road, Mt. Sterling, KY 40353 and Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.

Funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 1 at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Machpelah Cemetery. Pastor Glenn Emery and Pastor Bill Kilgore will be officiating. Pallbearers: Sam Manley, Doug Stigall, Bill Gay, Tom Highley, Dennis Berry, Dirk Pendleton, John Snedagar and Dudley Wilson. Honorary Pallbearers: Diane Campbell, Brenda Berryman, Emma Jones, Randy Haddix, Mike Haddix and Johnny Haddix. Guestbook at coffmanfuneral.com

Arrangements under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ray Thomas Perry Jr., 48, died at home in Clay City, Ky on October 26. Ray was the husband to Mary Anne Watkins. Born in Versailles, on December 7, 1968, he was the son of Ray Thomas Perry and Debra Kay Hawkins Perry of Salvisa.

A graduate of Anderson County High School and a native of Lawrenceburg/ Salvisa, where he spent the majority of his life. He spent four years living in Lexington and the last ten years in Powell County. Throughout Ray’s life he was a mason where he did numerous masonry jobs in Lexington and the surrounding counties. His masonry work was known by all as one of the best around. Later in his life he came to work for his brother at BJ Paving, Striping & Sealing where he operated the roller on their blacktopping jobs. Ray was also known for his tremendous artistic ability. His family stated that Ray could draw anything. He thoroughly enjoyed art and music.Ray is predeceased by his brother, Michael Perry. Ray is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Watkins; father, Ray Thomas Perry; mother, Debra Hawkins Perry; daughter, Felicia Ford; son, Dale Watkins; brother, BJ Perry (Aimee); sisters, Angela Chisholm (Terry Smith), Crystal Perry; grandchildren, Bryson Ford, Rayray Tipton; nephews, William Chisholm, David Chisholm, Joe Thomas; nieces, Taylor Perry, Elizabeth Thomas, Jolynn Perry, Brooklyn Perry.

Visitation was at Saffell House Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday October 29, 2017. Services were held at Saffell House Funeral Home on October 30 with interment following at Corinth Cemetery in Anderson County.

Pallbearers were be David Chisholm, Johnny Ashburn, Donald Perry, Junior Wilson, TJ Sowell and William Chisholm.

Linda C. Stanhope, 64, of Stanton, KY died on October 26 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Powell County, she was the daughter of the late Ned and Lou Dicie Randall Stanhope and a retired state employee of Natural Bridge State Park. She graduated from Powell County High School with honors in 1971 and was fluent in German. She was a former teacher’s aid at Bowen Elementary, a general tax preparer and a Kentucky Colonel. She was a member of Red River Historical Society, Powell County Genealogical Society and Grace Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Durett Ishmael Stanhope and by her nephew, David Stanhope. She is survived by one brother, Donald Stanhope of Stanton; two nieces, Julie (Michael) Esteppe of Jeffersonville and Latonya (Ron) Mitchell of Norris City, IL; three nephews, Donnie (Christy) Stanhope of Winchester, Tim (Tracey) Stanhope of California and Durett Lynn (Charity) Stanhope of Ohio along with numerous great nieces and nephews. Funeral services officiated by Pastor Willard Estep were held on October 29 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with Donnie Stanhope, Jordan Stanhope, Mike Esteppe, Robert Brock, Caleb Mitchell, Ron Mitchell, Larry Barnett and Jeff Trent serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Gail Brewer and Freda Roberts. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Doug Mastin, 57, died on October 17 at the Univeristy of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born July 11, 1960 in Winchester to the late Paul Clay Mastin and Christeena Abney Mastin Ashley.

Survivors include, mother, Christeena (Wayne) Ashley, Clay City; daughter, Lindsey (Darrel Jr.) Smith, Lexington; brother, Randal (Tamra) Mastin; sister, Vickie (Tommy) Howell; niece and nephews, Rebecca (Marvin) Berryman, Toby (Sarah) Howell, and Justin Mastin; great-nephews and nieces, Tyler Mastin, Taylor Berryman, Macey Howell, Wade Mastin, Kelsey Howell, and Jacob Howell. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Clay Mastin and great-nephew, Luke Edward Howell.

Memorial service was held on October 20 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, in Stanton by Rev. Brad Epperson and Mike Allen. In lieu of flowers donations suggested to your favorite charity. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Kay Story, 51, of Stanton, KY died on October 26 at Clark Regional Medical Center. Born in Winchester, KY she was the daughter of the late Charlie Stamper and the late Margaret Curtis Stamper Kennard. She was a homemaker, a member and the pastor’s wife of Harvestime Assembly. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Tony Story; three sons: Michael (Tara) Story, Andrew (Kesha) Story and Jacob Story; one daughter, Kayla (Timmy) Cooke; five grandchildren: Hensley Story, Ryleigh Story, Easton Story, Novalee Cooke and Raegan Cooke and two brothers: Charles Stamper, Jr. and Michael Stamper. Funeral services officiated by Dr. Mark Klette were held on October 30 at Harvestime Assembly, 480 East College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Salem Cemetery, Irvine, KY with Chris Stamper, Aaron Stamper, Timmy Cooke, David McBee, Devin Miller, Mark Rutland and Alan Tackitt serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.