By CECIL PERGRAM

Times Editor

Piece of Cake LLC a new bakery that has opened on Main Street in Clay City has become quite the hit in the community according to owner Jamie Wynn.

“The first day we made cake donuts and we sold 28 dozen in the first 15 minutes and we said that were going to have to do more than that and quadrupled the recipe for the next day and we sold that much in an hour.” Wynn said. “So we thought that this wasn’t working so know we’re doing yeast donuts and we’re making 10 times the amount we made during the opening week and we can still barely keep up.”

Jamie and Latisha Wynn are the owners of Piece of Cake LLC. Both formally worked in law enforcement with the Madison County Detention Center prior to following their dreams of opening a bakery.

“Both of us worked in law enforcement. I worked as a Captain at the Madison County Detention Center and Latisha is from here and she was a head nurse at the detention center. We were talking and I asked her one day what her dream was and she said that it was to open a bakery,” Jamie Wynn said. “I told her that she should do that. Low and behold she quit and decided that she wanted to try starting a bakery. I told her that I would help her.”

“To do this I agreed to retire from my job so that we could do it together we kind of left our jobs and followed our dreams we kind of took everything we had and just put it into this,” Wynn said.

Wynn says that he and his wife put a lot of hard work tranforming the building into a bakery and getting it ready for operation.

“We had to paint, get phone lines ran, get plumbers in here to fix leaks and the decor, we probably spent $20,000 on decor alone in the cleaning process because of how long the building has been here,” Wynn said. “I’m told that it used to be a saloon and we took it from a saloon 70 years later to a bakery.”

“It takes a lot of work we have to have people get the dough ready. We wasn’t going to be a donut place but we decided to go into the donuts and with the donuts we actually had to put in a third shift. They come in and cut the donuts out then me and my wife come in around 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning to fry and glaze them. That’s just for the donuts,” said Wynn.

Piece of Cake LLC does custom cakes, cupcakes, pies, candy, desserts and of course donuts.

“All the cake mixes are homemade. We incorporate homemade everything if you see strawberry icing thats not icing from a can thats actually strawberries crushed up with cream cheese and made into icing,” said Wynn.

Wynn says that the bakery has cake designers and that if anybody in the community would like to have a speciality cake for a birthday, wedding or other special event that you can get call his store for his services.

We require two weeks notice for that because we have to get the ingredients. We may not have them and have to call and order the ingredients then it may not come in for a couple of days so you want to be well prepared,” Wynn said.

Wynn says that his shop will even try to fit around the busy schedules of its customers.

“If anybody wanted to order donuts and they didn’t have time to stop they can call us and tell us and we’ll have them ready for them so that when they walk up all they have to do is pay for them and we’ll already have everything ready.” Wynn said. “We want to help to people because thats what me and Latisha want to do is help people and we want people to enjoy this.”

Wynn says that his shop will be doing a event for children for Halloween on October 28 from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Activities are planned such pumpkin decorating and cake walk. Children will also be able to pick out their favorite candy apples. For those interested you contact Piece of Cake LLC on its Facebook page or by calling 606-663-0848.

Wynn says that eventually he hopes that the bakery will be able to hold classes or additional events for the community after hours once he gets the ins and outs of the business more lined out.

“We want to start to having art classes one a week for people to come in here while the bakery is closed and get the community involved such as a mother-daughter day. We want to do a lot of things but being our second week we just got to get everything lined out,” Wynn said.

“I was in law enforcement and now I’m a baker so thats a big jump but I think its beautiful. I think that Powell County has supported us like no other,” Wynn said. “This county has came out and supported us with this and I didn’t know if it would make it or not but it’s turned out to be great.”

I’m not from here and people are so friendly and nice I hope that we can stay here a longtime because I live here now in Clay City. If anybody has any questions they can come to me or ask for me and I would be glad to talk to them,” Wynn said.

Piece of Cake LLC is located at 4493 Main Street in Clay City, Kentucky. Hours of operation are 7 a.m-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturdays. The shop is closed on Sunday and Monday.