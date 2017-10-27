The Lady Pirates entered district play on October 16 as the number 1 seed winning their first round match with Owsley County in straight sets 25-17, 25-19, and 25-14.

The Lady Owls tell the early lead in the first set at 6-4, but Powell County came back with a five point run with Elizabeth Scott serving to go up by a score of 10-7. Owsley got within one point at 12-11 and tied the game up at 13-13 but another five point run by the Lady Pirates, this time with Brady Campbell serving, put Powell ahead for good at 18-13. The Lady Owls would got back within four points at 19-15 but three scored with Scott serving and another 3 scores with Hannah Jones serving finished the set.

The second set saw PC jump out to an early lead at 9-2 again with Campbell putting the ball into play. The lead stayed pretty much the same the rest of the way and Powell took the set.

The third set had Owsley up early by score 3-1 but Powell took the lead at 6-4 and scored four straight points to break a 8-8 tie with Sierra Dawson serving to take a lead of 12-9. Another run, this seven points with Erika Howard serving put PC up 19-10 and the Lady Pirates won the match to earn a berth in the regional tournament.

The District Championship match was a very hard-fought win in five sets for Lee County 18-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18, and 11-15. Both teams were going all-out for the title with Lee winning sets 1,3, and 5 and Powell winning sets 2 and 4.

Both teams will advance to 14th regional play at Wolfe County with Powell taking on Hazard in Monday’s second match at 7:30 p.m., and Lee County vs. Leslie County in the second match on Tuesday. Semifinal play will begin Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. and the Championship Game will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m.