PCHS student of the week

Baylee Brewer

Baylee Brewer is this week’s PTO Student of the Week at Powell County High School. She is the daughter of Doug and Becky Brewer of Stanton.

Baylee, a senior at PCHS, enjoys the EKG tech class with Mrs. Jessica Neal. Having always had an interest in this area, Baylee plans to pursue a career in the medical field. She will be attending Eastern Kentucky University in the fall with a major in nursing.

Baylee is actively involved in the Beta Club, HOSA, and Pirates for Paws. She is a member of FBLA and a student representative of the Allied Health Committee.

Other interests of Baylee’s include hiking, kayaking, rock climbing, and reading.

Baylee was nominated for Student of the Week by her teacher Mrs. Jessica Neal. Baylee enjoys Mrs. Neal’s classes and is an active participant in class. Student of the Week recognizes students who are role models in the areas of study, effort, cooperation, and attitude. Other nominees this week include Colevy Collins, Haley Fields, Sarah Hamilton, Brooklyn Helton, Erika Howard, Kurtis Laughlin, Caleb Lewis, Shelby Martin, and Katie Williams-Duff.