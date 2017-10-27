General James Patton Bowen, 26, died on October 15 in an automobile accident on HWY 499, Irvine, Kentucky. Born in Lexington, Kentucky he was the son of J. L. (Diane) Bowen and Paula (James) Watson and he was a Junior Fire Fighter who grew up around the Middlefork Volunteer Fire Department. General was a 2009 graduate of Powell County High School where he participated on the academic team and he was an avid gun, knife and sword collector, chess player and dungeon and dragons player. He was a Mason in Stanton Masonic Lodge 352 F. & A.M. where he had held the position of Junior Stewart, Senior Stewart and Senior Deacon. He was a full time college student at Morehead State University majoring in threat management, strategic management and public finance and was employed in customer service at the Pearl Company. General Bowen was a friend to everyone and the first to help someone in need. He was preceded in death by one brother, Warren William Asa Bowen, paternal grandparents, Bill and Olga Bowen and maternal grandfather, Asa Patton.

He is survived by his parents, J. L. (Diane) Bowen and Paula (James) Watson; maternal grandmother, Mildred Patton; step grandparents, Lloyd “Jack” and Athurine “Kat” Watson; brothers, Robert Elliott Lee Bowen and Greg (Jeri) Noe; special brothers, Dustin Bowen, Brandon Bowen, Jarrett Patton and Mason Powell; sister Charlene (Daniel) Rice; special sisters, Crystal Spencer and Shanna Charles and uncles, Billy Wayne Bowen, Steve Bowen, Lee Patton, Mike Jones, Keith Bishop, Larry Bishop, Tim Osborne, John Koontz, Tony Watson and Rick Watson.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Brad Epperson and J. L. Bowen will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Virden Cemetery, Ships Branch Road, Clay City, KY with Hunter Brown, Kedir Bowen, Major Bowen, Matthew Stitch, Evan Wigger and Shane Bowen serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jean Bowen, Billy Boy Bowen and Family, Billy Wayne Bowen, Sherry Bowen and Family, E. G. Clark and Lisa Clark, Callie Bowen, Eugene Rice and Family, Mason Powell, Walter Para, Middlefork Volunteer Fire Department, Powell County Fire and EMS, Stanton and Clay City Police, Powell County Sheriff Office, Joe Patton and Family, Chad Rice, Garner Humphrey, Stanton Masonic Lodge 352 F. & A.M., Watson Family, Sawyer Spencer, Micah Patton, Kyle and Ross Foy, Shawna, Lonna and Natalie Bowen, Dee Dotson and Family, Shelby Bowen, Chelsea Nolan, The Miller Family, Isabelle McClure and Family, Ashrof Al-Jahdali and Jan Rieve. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Veronica Lynn Morton, 46, of Stanton, KY died at her residence on October 21. Born in Winchester, KY she was the daughter of Jerry Douglas Morton and Margaret Ratliff Morton and she was a former employee at Save-A-Lot Warehouse. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by three sons: Zachary Spencer, Christopher Spencer and Charlie Dale Spencer; one grandchild, Willow Spencer and one sister, Rachael Ann Back. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on October 25 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery, Main Street, Stanton, KY. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Johnnie Moore, 87, husband of Wanda Flora Moore, died on October 17, at his home. He was born June 10, 1930 in Stanton to the late Edgar and Mary King Moore. He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the Army.

Survivors include, wife, Wanda Moore, Clay City; son, Dale (Debbie) Moore, Berea; daughters, Connie (Scottie) Davis, Lexington, Donna (Jimmy) Vires, Clay City, Wanda (Kenny) Blair, Nicholasville, and Sheila Abney, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Mary King Moore, sons, Johnnie Wayne, Terry Lee, and Michael Moore, his first wife, Dorothy Powell Moore, and many brothers and sisters. Services were held on October 20 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton by Rev. Greg Webb.

Burial was in Veterans Cemetery with Jimmy Vires, Scottie Davis, Jamie Vires, Jason Vires, Chad Blair, and Nick West serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Eddie Redmon, Tommy Barnes, Anthony Smith, and Sherdan Flora. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.