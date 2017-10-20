By LISA JOHNSON

Times Reporter

On October 12 a vehicle driven by Daniel McDaniel struck a semi on Highway 68 in Powell county. The Clay City Fire Department responded to the call at around 7:09 a.m. to find the vehicle had hit the semi trailer as it was pulling out onto the highway. The car driven by McDaniel apparently struck the truck with enough force to remove the rear axles from the back of the truck. McDaniel a resident of Slade, Kentucky was taken to the University of Kentucky hospital by ambulance and reported in serious condition with a brain bleed and an open skull fracture. The Times received an update according to Clay City Fire Assistant Chief Eric Strange McDaniel had reportedly woke up and knew the people around him. The subject was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident as reported by Assistant Eric Strange. Our hopes and prayers for his recovery.