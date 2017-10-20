Clay City Times

Serving Stanton, Clay City & Powell County, Kentucky for More Than 100 Years

School Menus

October 23 – 27

Elementary

Breakfast

Monday

Choice of One:

Bagel w/Strawberry Cream Cheese, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Pirate Personal Pan Pizza or Mozzarella Sticks w/marinara cup, Yogurt Mania

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Garden Salad w/Dressing, Tomato/Cucumber w/ Ranch

Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges

Healthy Milk Choice

Tuesday

Choice of One:

Sausage on Biscuit, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Fiesta Taco w/ Tostitos or Doritos, Chef Salad, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Shredded Lettuce/Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese/Queso, Refried Bean Melt, Salsa/Sour Cream

Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Wednesday

Choice of One:

Glazed or Chocolate Donut, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Fried Chicken / Waffle / Syrup, Yogurt Mania

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Fresh Pepper medley

Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears

Healthy Milk Choice

Thursday

Choice of One:

Maple Pancakes w/Syrup Cup, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Mini Corn Dogs, Chef Salad, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Baked Beans, Seasoned Wedges, Color Crunch Salad, Sunbelievable Slushie

Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Friday

Choice of One:

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Bananas

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Ham / Turkey w/ Cheese Sub Sandwich, Yogurt Mania

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Baked Funyons or Fantastix Chip, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Broccoli Dippers w/ Ranch

Fresh Banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Middle School

Breakfast

Monday

Choice of One:

Bagel w/Strawberry Cream Cheese, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Cheezy Bread w/ Marinara (Dec-Feb), Papa John’s (Aug-Nov) (Mar-May), Yogurt Mania

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Garden Salad w/Dressing, Tomato/Cucumber w/ Ranch

Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges

Healthy Milk Choice

Tuesday

Choice of One:

Sausage on Biscuit, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Fiesta Taco w/ Tostitos or Doritos, Chef Salad, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Shredded Lettuce/Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese/Queso, Refried Bean Melt, Salsa/Sour Cream

Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Wednesday

Choice of One:

Glazed or Chocolate Donut, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Fried Chicken / Waffle / Syrup, Yogurt Mania

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Fresh Pepper medley

Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears

Healthy Milk Choice

Thursday

Choice of One:

Maple Pancakes w/Syrup Cup, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Mini Corn Dogs, Chef Salad, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Baked Beans, Seasoned Wedges, Color Crunch Salad, Sunbelievable Slushie

Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Friday

Choice of One:

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Bananas

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Ham / Turkey w/ Cheese Sub Sandwich, Yogurt Mania

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Baked Funyons or Fantastix Chip, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Broccoli Dippers w/ Ranch

Fresh Banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

High School

Breakfast

Monday

Choice of One:

Bagel w/Strawberry Cream Cheese, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Sliced Apples

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Cheezy Bread w/ Marinara (Dec-Feb), Papa John’s (Aug-Nov) (Mar-May), Personal Pan Pizza, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Garden Salad w/Dressing, Tomato/Cucumber w/ Ranch

Sliced Apples, Peaches, Mandarin Oranges

Healthy Milk Choice

Tuesday

Choice of One:

Sausage on Biscuit, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Fiesta Taco w/ Tostitos or Doritos, Big Daddy’s Buffalo Pizza, Bistro Protein Box, Chef Salad, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Shredded Lettuce/Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese/Queso, Refried Bean Melt, Salsa/Sour Cream

Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Wednesday

Choice of One:

Glazed or Chocolate Donut, Cereal, Powdered Donuts, Vanilla Crush Yogurt, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Fresh Apple

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Fried Chicken / Waffle / Syrup, 3 Meat Pizza, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Fresh Pepper medley

Fresh Apples, Peaches, Sliced Pears

Healthy Milk Choice

Thursday

Choice of One:

Maple Pancakes w/Syrup Cup, Cereal, Donut Holes, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Mini Corn Dogs, Retro Pizza, Bistro Protein Box, Chef Salad, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Baked Beans, Seasoned Wedges, Color Crunch Salad, Sunbelievable Slushie

Fresh Orange Slices, Pineapple, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

Friday

Choice of One:

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Cereal, Strawberry Smash Yogurt, Chocolate Donuts, Pop Tarts

Choose One:

Chilled Juice, Bananas

Healthy Milk Choice

Lunch

Choose One Entree:

Ham / Turkey w/ Cheese Sub Sandwich, Big Daddy’s Cheese Pizza, Ham & Cheese Croissant Bag, Yogurt Mania Bag, PB&J

Fruit/Vegetables/Sides:

Baked Funyons or Fantastix Chip, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Broccoli Dippers w/ Ranch

Fresh Banana, Mandarin Oranges, Applesauce

Healthy Milk Choice

