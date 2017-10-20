Times sports staff

For some people Friday the 13th is considered to be a bad luck day. The Breathitt County Bobcats had to believe that after their game against the Powell County Pirates last Friday night. despite drawing first blood on their first play of the game, the Bobcats got the honor of running into the Punishing Pirates in Stanton.

Powell, once again used their defense to shut down their opponent. Meanwhile the offense rolled to a 44-20 victory in a battle for first place in the district. But do not let the score fool you, the game was never close.

It was Powell’s second victory over Breathitt in the history of the program.

Breathitt took the opening kickoff and struck quickly. Bobcat quarterback Cameron Stacy unleashed a 70 yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage. But the extra point attempt failed. The 6-0 lead was short lived.

The Pirates marched down the field when they got their first chance. Once again Austin Trent and Nate Skidmore led the running game as Powell went 50 yards on 11 plays. But it was Devon Ditto who scored on a one yard run. Skidmore then scored on the two point try to make it 8-0.

Powell would never lose that lead or even have a close game from that point.

Breathitt using a fair share of ground and air attacks steadily moved the ball down field on heir next possession. But facing a first down on the Pirate 15 yard line Stacy dropped back for a pass, which was intercepted by Ditto. Ditto returned the ball to the 32 yard line as Powell regained the ball.

On the very next play Skidmore broke loose for a 51 yard run deep into Bobcat’s territory. A face mask call on the play moved the ball to the Breathitt eight yard line. Trent then scampered eight yards on the next play for the touchdown. Skidmore scored untouched on the two point try. Powell led 16-6.

Powell forced the visitors into turning the ball over on downs on their next possession. Taking over on the 20 yard line the Pirates began another scoring drive. Quarterback John Brooks hit Dionte Strange for a 32 yard pickup into Bobcat territory. On the next play Skidmore sliced through the Bobats defense with ease for a 47 yard TD. Ditto added the two point score and Powell led 24-6 with 11:26 to play in the first half.

After another short lived possession by the Bobcats and a Pirate getting a hand on the punt, the home team took over on Breathitt’s 41 yard line. Four plays later Brooks hit Trent on a 37 yard TD strike. Bryan Baker added the extra point to make it a 31-6 score.

The rout was on.

Breathitt took the ball deep into the Pirates territory again. Stacy began to hit his favorite receiver, Brandlyn Slaughter. As the Bobcats got to the Pirates 11 yard line, the Big Red Defense made a stand. Once again Powell got the ball back on downs as the visitors could not convert on a fourth and 11.

The Pirates offense was on a roll and their sails wide open. Powell scored on their next possession capping off an eight play, 89 yard drive as Brooks threw a nine yard touch down pass to Strange. Baker hit the extra point to make it 38-6.

After Breathitt went four and out, the Pirates ended the first half with another score. Skidmore set up the score after picking up 37 and eight yards on two consecutive runs. Brooks then threw an 18 yard TD trike to Trent. The extra point failed, but the Pirates went into the locker room at the half leading 44-6.

The Pirates scored on every possession they had in the first half.

The second half was played with a running clock and a lot of Pirates substitutes. Breathitt did manage to put some points on the board against the young Pirates. In the third quarter Stacy connected with Braxton O’Hara for a six yard score, the two point try was stopped by the Pirates defense.

In the final quarter Breathitt, still using several starters, scored again as Stacy hit Trey Noble for a five yard touch down. The two point conversion made it a 44-20 game.

Powell ran out the clock, putting the starters back in to take a knee on the final play of Senior Night, as the Pirates beat Breathitt 44-20. The win puts the Pirates in the driver’s seat for the district championship.

Breathitt fell to 3-6 overall, 3-1 in district play.

Powell was led Trent who ran nine times, picked up 69 yards with a touchdown and caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Skidmore was the gridiron warrior as he rushed 12 times for 214 yards and a touchdown.

Ditto, who is becoming quite the force on both sides of the ball, carried the rock four times for 34 yards and a touchdown. JV Pirate Jacob Gordon ran the ball three times in the second half and picked up 32 yards.

Brooks was also impressive as he appears to becoming more confident with his passing game. Brooks was 6-for-11 in the air for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

Powell improved to 4-4 with their fourth straight victory. They are now 4-0 in the district and play their final district game this Friday at Morgan County. The Cougars are coming off a 44-34 win over Knott Central last week. They are 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the district.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in West Liberty.