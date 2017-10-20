Hello from the Red River Museum where work is nearing completion on the 2018 Historical Calendar. We still have a few pictures and copy to collect and it will be on its way to the press. Hopefully, it will be ready by Nov. 1st. The 2018 Calendar can be purchased for $10.00 each, If you wish to order by mail, send your order to Red River Historical Society and Museum, P.O. Box 517, Clay City, KY 40312. You will need to add $2.00 for mailing for a total of $12.00.

Our next event will be the 2017 Pioneer Arts and Crafts Festival, Nov. 4th. Our list of crafters are growing and we hope we will have several vendors set up that day. It will be a one day festival with concessions supplied by the ladies from Amvets Post 67. Their beans and barbecue are really great. We are still accepting items for our silent auction. Items may be dropped off at the museum or given to any museum personnel. There is no admission charge so plan this date on your calendar and come on down.

Now for our bit of history:

Powell County was established by an act of the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Kentucky in May 1853, It was named in honor of Lazarus Powell who was governor of KY at that time. The name of the county seat was changed from Beaver Pond to Stanton.

Tavern rates set by the County court in 1852 were as follows: horse per night .50; horse per day .50; horse diet .25; horse lodging

.11; whiskey per drink .05; French brandy per drink .05: peach brandy .05; wine per glass.10.

In the spring of 1863 in the midst of the Civil War, the Powell County Court House was burned by guerrillas. Some records were saved. In 1860, the population of Powell County was 2257. At that time, the population of Stanton was 59.

The first newspaper ever published in Powell County was called the Powell Count Journal and the first edition was published in Stanton on March 6, 1886. The Journal listed the following prices on the Stanton Market in 1886 were as follows:maple sugar .15 per pound; butter .12 ½ pound; eggs .12 ½ doz. Corn 2.00 barrel; possum hides .05 -.10; tallow .05.

To learn more about the history of Powell County, read this column next week. The information in this bit of history came from the first newsletter in 1993 and the Powell County Fair Book in 1952.

The museum’s 2017 season is nearing the end so plan to stop by and see us on Sat. or Sun. 12 – 5.