Jeffrey Mark Bowen, 60, of Stanton, Kentucky died on October 12. Mark Bowen, a 1974 graduate of Powell County High School, had been employed by Rogers Hardware, Delta Gas, Powell County Road Department and was a lifelong farmer. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Bowen and brother-in-law, Jimmy Smith.

He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Farmer Bowen of Stanton; four daughters: Lori (Daniel) Barry of Stanton, Sheena (Patrick) Odenweller of Shelbyville, Jeanna (Josh) Dotson of Owingsville and Janice (Jon) Tipton of Stanton; seven grandchildren: Cassidy and Aidan Barry, Lincoln and Maddox Odenweller, Leeland and Josslyn Dotson and Raylan Tipton; one sister, Vicki Lynne Smith of Morehead and his nephew, Eric (Becky Halsey) Cassidy. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Anthony Molihan will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue in Stanton. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bowen Cemetery with Shane Bowen, J. L. Bowen, Billy Bowen, Randy Bowen, John Bowen, Phillip Bowen, Darren Farmer and Ricky Farmer serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jackie Bowen, Gary Bowen, Darren Farmer, Steve Billings, Ernie Faulkner, James Martin, David Cooper, Linda Gale Nolan, Wanda Clark and all employees at the Powell County Road Department. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Dickie L. Jones, 63, of Clay City died on October 9 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and the United States Navy and a member of the Christian Fellowship Church of God.

He is survived by a daughter Heather Royse and her husband Joseph of Stanton and three sisters Patricia Curtis of Clay City, Ruby Ilane Collins of Oklahoma and Diana R. Jones of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Retha Jones, a brother Warren David Jones and a sister Janie Keith Farler. Funeral services were held on October 12 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Harold Kelly officiating and Military Rites. Burial followed in the Eaton Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers were Joseph Royse, Donald L. Curtis, Donald R. Curtis, Allen Curtis, Hunter Curtis and Barry Bryant. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Michael Wayne Short, 49, husband of Arlina Sue Short, died on October 11. He was born on October 29, 1967, in Irvine, Kentucky, to William and Shirley Short. Mike, as he was known to his family and friends, was a member of Clay City First Church of God. He loved his church and his church family, and he cherished time spent with them. Mike served in the U.S. Army, having been called to active duty during the Desert Storm War. Mike worked for many years at Fayette Electric as an electrician, and during that time, he made many friendships that have continued throughout the years. Mike was an avid hunter and sportsman, also a member of the Powell County Sportsman Club. He loved to fish and spend time with his closest family and friends while doing so. He was happiest in the woods, close to God’s beautiful creations. Mike’s greatest blessings were his family, and he never failed to show his love to each one of them. While they will miss him sorely, they are comforted by the fact that he is now at peace with Jesus. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Charlena Barrett Gilbert and Ance and Edith Fox Short, all of Lerose, Kentucky.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Arlina, as well as his children, Michael William Short and Nancy Nicole Hilario (Julio). Mike loved spending time with his precious grandchildren, Lexi, Madalyn, and Arlon. Mike is also survived by his parents, William and Shirley Short, Georgetown, and his sister, Melinda Carter, also of Georgetown. Funeral services were held on October 14 at the Clay City First Church of God with Pastor Brad Epperson officiating.

Pallbearers were Michael Young, David Smoot, Rusty Flannery, Julio Hilario, Cody Meadows, Rick Tyra, Shawn Skidmore, Randy Lacy, Jr., Donnie Bolton, and Jeff Goad. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Firas Badin, Nurses and Staff at Baptist Health Outpatient Infusion, Troy Brooks, Dr. Charles Noss, employees of Hospice East, employees of Fayette Electric, and Clay City First Church of God members. Interment will be at Stonegate Cemetery in Stanton, Kentucky. Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Addison Kent (AK) Burton,86, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Western Kentucky Veterans Center. He was born May 10, 1931 in Stanton, KY, to the late Charlie and Emma May (Kincaid) Burton.

He honorably served in the United States Army from 1949-1955, Fort Benning, GA and 11th Airborne Division in Ft. Campbell, KY.

Retired from the USPS in Evansville, In. He was in the Hadi Shrine for over 50 years in Evansville, IN and Haines City, FL. Being a Funster for years, he spent his life caring for those around him and making people of all ages laugh. While living in Haines City, FL he was Master Mason for five different years. He was a Kentucky Colonel since 1972.

AK was a member of Northeast Park Baptist Church in Evansville, IN where he gave his life to God and raised his children in this church. Retiring to Haines City, FL he became a member of Shamrock Baptist Church. Laura Evelyn and Addison moved to Russellville, KY to be close with family and joined Second Baptist Church. He served as Deacon in all 3 churches.

He is survived by wife Laura Evelyn of 64 years, daughters; Brenda Farwick, Barbara (Charlie Voyles) Crawford, son; Samuel (Donna) Burton; 3 grandchildren Kevin (Misty) Farwick, Addison Crawford, Samantha (Stefan) Bringas and 2 great grandchildren Cassidy and Jacob Farwick; sisters Diana Phelps and Kay Scott.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Charlie, John Taylor, twin brother Leon, Allen and Charles; sisters; Barbara, Janet and Doris.

A memorial service of his life will be held at Second Baptist Church in Russellville, KY on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at noon. Family burial at Stokes Chapel in Elton, KY will follow.

In lieu of flower, donations may be made to Hadi Shrine Temple 6 Walnut Street Evansville, IN 47708 or Western Kentucky Veterans Center 926 Veterans Drive Hanson, KY 42413.

Homer Douglas “Doug” Jones, 70 husband of Ruth Lande Jones, passed away Monday, October 9 at his home. He was born May 4, 1947 to the late Homer and Iva Jean Campbell Jones. He was a retired plumber, construction manager, and truck driver. He was a Navy Veteran. Survivors include, wife, of 49 years, Ruth Jones, Stanton; son, Christopher (Kaelyn) Jones, Dry Ridge; daughter, Stephanie Jones (Jon) Schmidt, Powell County, brothers, Mike Jones, Jim (Susan) Jones, Rick Jones, Danny (Susie) Jones, Homer (Christi) Jones Jr., and David Davidson; sister, Barbara (James) Hill and Rita Jones; step-sister, Tracy (Tim) McGinnis, Richmond, IN; grandchildren, Casey Jones and Jackson Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Iva Jean Jones and sister, Carol Kinlaw. Funeral services Thursday, October 12, 5:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. M C Rice and Rev. James Hill. Visitation Thursday after 4:00PM. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Keith Jones, 69, Nada Tunnel Road, passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born November 22, 1947 in Slade, Kentucky to the late Jack Jones and Ida Turner. He was a retired construction worker working in steel. Survivors include, wife, Wilma Sue Jones, Stanton; son, Chris Jones, Owingsville; daughter, Peggy Sue Putnam, Stanton; grandchildren, Devin Hall and Trevor Jones; brothers, Frank (Jean) Sizemore, Las Vegas, NV, Jack (Maudie) Jones Jr., Clay City, and Billy Ray (Mechelle) Jones, Newport. Memorial services Saturday, October 14, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Saturday after 11:00AM. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Vickie L. Helton, 59, widow of Ray Helton, died on October 15 while surrounded by loved ones. She was born February 26, 1958 in Campton, Kentucky to the late Leonard and Artha Randall Tharpe.

Survivors include, son, Shannon Helton, Florence; daughter, Misty Helton, Clay City; brothers, Terry (Vonetta) Tharpe and Steven (Linda) Tharpe; sister, Kaye (Robert) Richardson; grandchildren, Shae Helton, Jonthan Helton, Kaidence Johnson, Caden Johnson, and Tanner Regenbogen. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ray Helton.

Services were held on October 17 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Johnny Hurt.

Burial in Tharpe Family Cemetery with Robert Richardson, Jamie Blackwell, Joshua Blackwell, Austin Tharpe, Mike Keslo, Dalton Neal, Jouette Harrison, and JR Wilson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were April Tipton, Vonetta Tharpe, Walter and Patty Anderson, Ann Nickell, Karen Campbell, Dottie Daniels, Pam Dunn, Brenda Dunn, Gail Sizemore, Crystal Richmond, Kristen Helton, Beth Pennington, Nancy Jones, Joy Regenbogen, Mike Martin, Ralph Higgins, Bonnie Banks, Regina Parks, Stanley Knox, Syl Knox, Powell County Ambulance Service, and Frescnius Dialysis Center. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Oscar Bradley Rogers, 94, husband of Clota Rogers, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, Wilmore, Kentucky. He was born October 16, 1922 in Powell County to the late James Thomas and Callie Wright Rogers. He was a World War II Veteran serving in the Army. Survivors include, wife, Clota Rogers, Stanton; son, Keith Rogers; daughter, Rebecca Baker; son-in-law, Karl M. Baker, Jr.; step-sons, Johnnie (Betty) Stewart and Vincent (Kay) Stewart; step-daughters, Evalene Dotson, Anna Todd, Cenda (Billy) Todd, and Betty (Chester) Miller; grandson, J. Brad (Rachel) Baker; great-grandson, Brayden Baker; numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Callie Rogers; brothers, Roscoe Rogers and Ray Rogers, half-brothers, Clint Rogers and Johnny Newton; sisters, Sarah Conyers and Beulah Hudson. Services Friday, October 13, 12:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Kenny Wasson and Bro. George Sparks. Visitation Thursday 7-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with J. Brad Baker, Anthony Todd, Brandon Brewer, Gary Stewart, Forest Lee Hunter, Carter Sparks, and Odean Tipton serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Red Johnson, Jack Rawlins, Benny Sparks, Roy Jackson, and Bobby McQuinn. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net