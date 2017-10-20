Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

Nolan Cemetery

Nolan Cemetery is in desparate need of donations for the upkeep. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to be responsible for mowing their own plots. Donations can be made by mail to Wynona Nolan Blythe, 661 Maple Street, Stanton, Ky 40380.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s Regular Scheduled Meeting is the 3rd Monday of Every Month at 5pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street.

Never Ending Grace

Hurts, Habits, or Hang-ups? Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12 step recovery program will be offering meetings every Sunday from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Never Ending Grace Community Church, 29 Howell Lane, Clay City, Ky. The meeting offers large group lessons and testimonies based on 25 years of tried and true format and curriculum, gender-specific small group meetings, trained male and female sponsors, nationally recognized association, evidence-based lessons, free dinner and fellowship and free child care. Any questions you may contact Stephen Donithan, Senior pastor @ (859) 585-8756 or you may also contact Jenelle Brewer (859) 771-3021, Lisa Coffey (859)230-5957 or Greg & April Smith (606)663-5177.

The Public Library is taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Starting July 13 meetings will be held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks there after at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15 Suite #6 in Campton, Ky. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

Red River Museum

Located at 4541 Main Street Clay City, KY 40312. The museum is open from 1:00pm to 5:00pm every Saturday and Sunday. Special tours can be arranged for any day by appointment. Call (859) 749-3171 or (606) 521-3471.

R&R Christian Youth Center

At 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge in Clay City will be hosting a Youth Event every 2nd and 4th Friday of each month from 6:00-8:00pm Concessions will be available. Age group: 4th grade- 12th grade. Cost: Free. Chaperones will be on site

Food Handler Classes

The following is a list of upcoming food handler classes: , Wednesday October 11, Thursday November 16. All classes are at 1:30 p.m. All classes will take place at the Powell County Extension Office at 169 Maples Street in Stanton. Please check your card for the expiration.

Diabetes Classes

The Powell County Health Department will be offering a free diabetes self-management program in October. Classes will be held on different topics at the Powell County Extension Office at 6:00 pm on Mondays, October 2nd, 9th, 16th & 23rd. Samples of healthy foods will be served and cookbooks will be provided at the conclusion of the program. For more information, please contact Stacy Crase at 663-4360

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large group for all from 7-8pm, and small groups (from 8-9pm) for Men’s Life Issues and Chemical Dependency (as one group), Women’s Chemical Dependency, Women’s life Issues, Parents of Adult Children in Addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527

Red River Museum

Presents Pioneer Arts and Craft Festival on Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m until 5 p.m. at 4651 Main Street in Clay City. There will be local craft exhibits on display and concessions will be provided by the American Veterans Post 67. For more information call 606-521-3471 or 859-749-3171.

Trick or Treat

Powell County Community Trick or Treat will be held on Tuesday, October 31st from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Stanton City Park. Please call 606-663-3515 if you would like to reserve a space.

Retired Teachers Appreciation

Judge Executive James Anderson has signed a proclamation that the week of October 15-21, is to recognize all retired teachers. When you see a retired teacher, please thank him or her. You are also encouraged to write a letter of appreciation to former teachers to obtain mailing addresses of your former teachers you can make inquires to the Powell County Board of Education by calling 606-663-3300