By CECIL PERGRAM

Editor

The city of Clay City held its annual Ice Cream Social on October 6 from 6:00 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Clay City Park.

The Ice Cream Social was made possible by the Clay City Council, the Clay City Tourism and Convention Committee, Clay City Parks and Recreation committee and the American Veterans Post 67 in Clay City.

Adults and children present at the event was treated to free ice cream and music deejaying by WSKV’s Ethan Moore.

Children present had the opportunity to sign-up for foot races and chance to win a medal for finishing in first, second or third place.

Results for the following categories of age groups from the foot races are as follows:

In the 2-3 year-old category first-place Josh Henson, second-place Lilly Jones, third-place Angel Hicks.

Results from 4-5 year-old race in first place was Starla Hicks, second place Axl Howell, third place Branston Shelton.

The 6-7 year-old category medal winners included Landon Rogers in first-place, Gauge Graham second-place and Kaleb Thorp third place.

In the category reserved for 8-9 year-old contestants Elaine Potts finished in first-place.

Results from the 10-11 category in first-place Ayden Ratler, second-place Joanna Jones, third-place Adrian Faulkner.

Brianna Wilcox was the winner of the 12-13 year-old race.

Landon Grayson finished in first-place in the 14-15 year-old race, Sierra Wilcox finished in second-place and Cameron Goodwin finished in third-place.

Danny Konkwright was the winner of race for 16 year-olds and Codi Barnett was the winner of the 17-18 year-old category race.