With the last week of the regular season coming on, the Lady Pirates reached the 20-win mark with two wins over Buckhorn and a win at Perry Co. Central. The Lady Pirates fell short in their bid to avenge an early season loss to Wolfe Co.

On Monday, the Buckhorn Wildcats came to town for two varsity matches. Buckhorn cancelled a match earlier and decided to make it up on the same night they were scheduled to come to Stanton. Powell won the first with identical scores in both sets, 25-8 and 25-8. Haleigh Bauer seved in the 3rd rotation and led the way to a 7-2 advantage with a 4 point run. Elizabeth Scott did the same as the next server and it was 11-3. Then it was a 9 point run with Hannah Jones serving to put the game out of reach at 20-4. PC scored 5 of the next 9 points to take the win. The second set went much the same way as Powell went up 6-0, Erika Howard serving and built that lead to 21-8 by the end of the first rotation. The second match saw the Lady Pirates in high gear as they jumped out to a 15-3 lead with 12 straight points as Brady Campbell put the ball in play. The scores were identical in this match also, with Powell winning 25-9 and 25-9.

It was on the road Tuesday as Powell travelled to Perry Co. Central. The Lady Commodores were ready to play at the start of the first set and lead by one up to the halfway mark at 10-9. An 8 point run with Howard serving put Powell up for good at 17-10 and they went on to win 25-13. The second set was all Powell as the Lady Pirates had an early lead of 13-4 after scoring 7 straight with Bauer serving and won going away as they scored 12 straight, Scott serving. The third and final set was a 25-8 win for Powell.

Thursday’s match was at home with Wolfe Co. and the Lady Wolves headed back to Campton with a win over Powell for the second time this season. Too many missed blocks of Trompler’s hits, ball handling and service errors by PC gave Wolfe Co. a 25-16, 17-25, 25-13, 25-8 win.

Tuesday: Frankfort at home, SENIOR NIGHT FOR THE LADY PIRATES

Thursday: at Owsley Co. for last game of regular season.

DISTRICT: Lady Pirates won the regular season championship and go in as the number 1 seed.

56th District at Lee Co. October 16 and October 17.

Monday the 16th, Powell vs Owsley at 6:00

Lee vs. Estill at 7:30

Tuesday the 17th: Championship game at 6