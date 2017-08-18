By CECIL PERGRAM

Editor

New Powell County High School Baseball Coach Frank Spencer introducing himself to the community during a meet and greet held at the Powell County High School Cafeteria on August 10. Spencer was previously an assistant coach under the staff of Head Coach Chris Varney who left the program to become the head coach at Montgomery County High School over the summer.

Powell County High School held a meeting and great for members of the community to get to know the schools new baseball coach Frank Spencer.

Spencer was previously on the PCHS staff as an assistant coach and was promoted to the position of head coach following the departure of Chris Varney who left to accept a head coaching position at Montgomery County High School.

PCHS Principal Doug Brewer started off the evening my talking about some of the quality the school was looking for while going through the coaching search.

“When we did this interview process we knew exactly what we were looking for in a head coach for our baseball team we wanted someone who could go to a little league baseball game and be able to name players by name and Frank can do that,” Brewer said.

“We wanted somebody that we knew was going to be around for a long time and I can tell all you little league baseball players and middle school players sitting here that this will be your head coach when you get to high school,” Brewer said.

Brewer said. “I’m proud to add that I’ve know Frank for quite a long time and I know him to be a perfect type of character and loyal not only that but he’s young but he’s mature beyond his years.”

Spencer told those present at the event that he wouldn’t be where he’s at today if it wasn’t for all the coaches he had over the years.

“During the interview process one of the things that I harped on is that the youth is the backbone of any baseball program. This isn’t my baseball team, this is your baseball team,” Spencer said.

“All the coaches I had growing up and I can sit here and name them all they’re the ones that invested time in me and caused me to love the game,” Spencer said.

Spencer says that his goal as the coach of the Powell County High School Baseball team is to continue the tradition.

“In this community we spend a lot of time talking about district championships but that time has come and gone. We’ve won District Championships but that is not the goal anymore in baseball we’ve been blessed to have a lot of talent and great coaches come through here the last 15 years,” Spencer said. “I was blessed to enough to be one of those players to play in a 14th District Championship and to win a 14th District Championship to go on to play the best team in the state.”

“Our mindset from here on out as long as I’m the coach is going for a State Championship.” Spencer said. “I’ve been there I’ve seen what it takes and thats my goal to build a State Championship Baseball team.

“I’m going to make sure that this program is where it needs to be it may not be this year, it may not be next year and it may not be five years from now but its going to get that my promise that I guarantee that its going to get to where were competing in the state tournament year-after-year.” Spencer said. “There’s no reason that we can’t do it, I have too much pride in this program to let it do anything but succeed. I know the relationships that I already have and the relationships I’m going to build were going to get it done.”