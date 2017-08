Left to Right: Avery Lowe, Daniel Poe, Logan Arvin, Dylan Arvin, and Daniel Creech.

The Powell County High School Boys Golf team held its annual Powell County Invitational last weekend on August 12 at Beechfork Golf Course.

PCHS and 11 other schools participated. Rockcastle County High School won the event.

Powell County golf team members include Logan Arvin, Dylan Arvin, Daniel Creech, Daniel Poe and Avery Lowe. The PCHS golf team is coached by Brandon Taulbee.