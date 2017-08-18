The Picture to the right shows Bowen Elementary Librarian Jennifer Francis posing with a copy of a letter notifying the school that is has received a $36,000 Grant to be used for upgrading its Library Media Center

Bowen Elementary has received a $36,000 Steele Reece Foundation Grant to modernize our school library program. School libraries are critically important to provide students the books and materials to for their personal and educational needs. Nationwide the trend is for school libraries to provide maker materials for students to explore and learn Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

The funds will be used to purchase new books and STEAM materials at a variety of age appropriate levels for students to use and interact with through the Library Media Program. Students will have the opportunity to check out brand new books and electronic books. Electronic books will be even more accessible for them through a set of Chromebooks. For Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, there will be robots to code, Makey-Makeys and Lego We-Do kits with which to invent, and Goldieblocks they can use to build. New musical instruments and visual arts materials will help students dramatize and tell stories through arts and music.

The school would like to express sincere appreciation to the the Steele-Reese Foundation, which is a charitable trust committed to supporting rural communities and the nonprofit organizations that serve them in Idaho, Montana, and Appalachian Kentucky. Since its inception, the Foundation has maintained a focus on the unique challenges of rural living and on helping people build healthy, successful, and sustainable communities.

Eleanor Steele Reese, daughter of Charles Steele – a banker, lawyer, and business associate of J.P. Morgan – created The Steele-Reese Foundation in 1955. The Foundation’s name honors Eleanor’s family as well as the family of her husband, Emmet Reese. The couple found strength and fulfillment in their work as cattle ranchers in Idaho and they created the Foundation as a lasting commitment to their rural values.