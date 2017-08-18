Luther L. Amburgey, 67, husband of Miranda Ashley Amburgey, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Central Baptist Hospital, Lexington. He was born April 2, 1950 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Luther and Virginia Mae Trent Amburgey. He was a retired coal miner. Survivors include, wife, Miranda Amburgey; sons, James Luther Amburgey, James Eric Dials, Mitchel (Tina) Goble; daughters, Melinda (Jonathan) Smith and Amanda (Matthew) Angel; brothers, Rockie (Barbara) Amburgey, Neil Amburgey, and Herman Amburgey; sisters, Barbara (Gary) Eversole and Nellie Amburgey; grandchildren: Jacob Angel, Brittany Smith, Little Mitchel Goble, and Mikey Goble. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Virginia Mae Amburgey; sisters, Lillie Greene, Theresa Amburgey, Bresa Gibson, and Rita Deaton; brother, Stonie Amburgey; son, Luther Amburgey Jr.; and grandchildren, Ezekiel and Autumn. Funeral services Saturday, August 12, 10:00AM Ark of Mercy Church of God, 240 Winn Avenue, Winchester, Kentucky. Visitation Friday after 6:00PM at the church. Burial in Stonegate Cemetery with Jonathan Smith, Matthew Angel, William Kelly Ashley, Kermit Jr. Ashley, James Luther Amburgey, Mitchel Goble, Jacob Angel, and Tyler Hamm. Honorary pallbearer serving, James Eric Dials. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Helen Marie Brewer 08/18/47-08/08/17

Helen passed away battling a terminal illness and is carried on by her husband Melvin Brewer, her siblings Judy combs, Anna Hobbs, Janice Centers, and Trueman and Jerry Strange. Her children Cyndi Gullady, David Strange, and the late Darrell Brewer. It is the unknown we fear when we look upon death and darkness, nothing more. Some how she found light in the darkest places, we could all hope to follow such a woman into the beyond, she was strong, independent, stubborn, and a mother most of all, she raised her children and grandchildren with the most love in her heart. She believed nothing could be more of a cure all than a delicious, big dinner surrounded by her loved ones. She was such a hard working woman, every time you turned around she was cleaning or chasing around a kid. She worked hard factory jobs for many years until finaly retiring, the work never stopped there, she wasn’t one to catch a break, but she took care of her family and would never put herself first even if you begged her to. The cancer never stopped her, she fought until she really couldn’t fight anymore, even when it seemed like the odds would never be in her favor she still continued on. There will never be another like her and a little piece of her will always live inside us, because she grew us, raised us, and sent us into the world. She is dancing in the sky, looking down on us, smiling because she knows that we will be fine, because she raised such a big and strong family. May she rest in peace.

Dorothy Laverne Roberts Coomer, age 83, widow of Shelby Vernon Coomer, of Hardwicks Creek Road, Clay City, KY died on August 10 at Saint Joseph Hospital Bluegrass Hospice Care Center, Lexington, KY. Born in Stanton, KY she was the daughter of the late Luther Roberts and the late Reatha Neal Roberts. She was an avid quilter, loved working with flowers, reading her Bible and she was a dedicated member of Morris Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and three brothers, James Roberts, Ralph Roberts and Dave Roberts.

She is survived by two sons: Dennis Coomer of Mt. Sterling and Paul Edward (Michelle) Brewer of Battle Creek, MI; six daughters: Anita (Baikuntha) Sharma of Lexington, Vondra (Kim G.) Rose of Clay City, Edith Elaine (Garry) Cole of Clay City, Kathy Smith of Stanton, Lenora (Donald) Spray of Mt. Sterling and Sharon K. (Harvey K.) Brewer of Clay City; three brothers: Herman (Irene) Roberts of Florence, Sherman (Betty) Roberts of Stanton and Donnie (Beth) Roberts of Stanton; six sisters: Katherine (Scotty) Frazier of Stanton, Betty (Denzil) Morton of Stanton, Ethel (George) Pasley of Stanton, Louise (Mark) Reed of Mt. Sterling, Janet (Paul) Day of Stanton and Carol (Jim) Dennis of Stanton; 17 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Kim Rose was held at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Jason Estes, Michael Estes, Benjamin Rose, Clint Rose, Shannon Burton, Joseph Coomer, Eric Coomer, Dennis Coomer II, Brandon Smith, Neal Sharma and Shane Brewer serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Dailey Barrett, 74, of Clay City died on August 5 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by three sons Larry Costello of Clay City, Michael Costello and wife Dawn of Clay City, Kenneth Barrett of Clay City, two daughters Deborah Brooks and husband Rondell of Clay City, Glenda Dees and husband Gene of Georgetown, fourteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, three brothers Hershel Barrett, Kenneth Barrett and wife Geraldine of Means, Dean Barrett and wife Donna of Ohio, two sisters Betty Fox of Beattyville, Mavis Phipps of Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife Margie Banks Barrett, parents Dailey SR and Gracie Barrett, three brothers Ernest Barrett, Robert Barrett, Paul Barrett, a sister Wanda Sampson and a granddaughter Marian Costello.

Funeral services and Military Rites were held on August 9 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Thomas Edward Chaney, 35, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017 in Lexington. He was born March 6, 1982 in Irvine, Kentucky. He was employed by Amazon and was an avid painter. Survivors include, mother, Laura Rogers; partner, Patrick Royse; brother, Edmund Walker (Melissa) Chaney; sisters, Melissa Ann (Anthony) McKinney and Diana (Greg) Stamper; step-sister, Rachel Shivel Clark; nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lacy and Delphia Tipton and Oscar and Flora Profitt. Services Thursday, August 10,01:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Wednesday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Rose Cemetery, Knowlton Ridge with Anthony McKinney, Greg Stamper, Brian Barnes serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include, Christopher McKinney and Tyler Carrol. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.ddfh.net

Bonnie Knox, 80, of Stanton, KY died on August 2. Daughter of the late Bruce and Grace Rose and loving wife of the late M.L. Knox.

She is survived by 2 brothers; Gene Napier and Foster Rose, 1 sister; Orene Walton, 4 children; Cassie Hatton, Karen Knox, M.L. Knox, Jr., and Keith Knox, 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Bonnie co-pastored several churches with her husband M.L. until they retired 4 years ago. She remained very active in Christian service until her death. Bonnie loved God, her family, and people. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Care Cremation and Funeral Service are entrusted with final care.

Joan M. Rogers Wilson, 82, of Clay City, died on August 7 at the University of Kentucky Medical Canter, Lexington. She was born February 28, 1935 to the late Earl and Ella McCoy Rogers. Survivors include, daughter, Lois Meadows; brother, James Walker Rogers; sister-in-law, Alma Lee; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ella McCoy Rogers, son, Forest Virgil “Opie” Meadows, brother, Glyn Rogers; and sister, Faye Shoemaker.

Services were held on August 13 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Sammy Faulkner. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery, Stanton. Davis & Davis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jane D. Bascomb, 84, widow of Nolie M. Bascomb of Stanton, KY died on August 12. Born in Rienzi, MS she was the daughter of the late Arthur Cythe Rogers and the late Dora Burcham Rogers. She was seamstress and a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Glen, MS. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers: Clifford Rogers, Jim Huey Rogers and Bobby J. Rogers; four sisters: Pauline Hendrix, Mary June Lowrey, Dolly Hudson and Jo Ann Becht and by one grandchild, Roger Scott Bascomb.

Jane Bascomb is survived by one daughter, Wanda (Larry, Sr.) Young of Stanton; two sons: Roger (Debbie) Bascomb of Pensacola, FL and Nolie Leon (Carolyn) Bascomb of Stanton; one sister, Nelda Sue Harville of Iuka, MS; one brother, Billy Ray Rogers of Corinth, MS; eight grandchildren: Larry (Laura) Young, Jr., Christina (Jamie) Forester, Heather (Joey) Hutchins, Jessica Bascomb, Jason (Crystal) Bascomb, Bobby (Hannah) Bascomb, Michael Bascomb and Taylor Bascomb and 18 great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Willard Estep and Roger Bascomb was held on August 15 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 6:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.

Burial was in Young Cemetery, Hatchers Creek Road, Stanton, KY. Active pallbearers are Larry Young, Jr., Jamie Forester, Enoch Thomas, Kendel Culbertson, Wesley Young, Kris Anthony Young, Bobby Bascomb and Michael Bascomb. Honorary pallbearers are Marie Fain, the Stanton Christian Church Prayer Warriors and the Church Family. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.