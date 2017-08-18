.

Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

Nolan Cemetery

Nolan Cemetery is in desparate need of donations for the upkeep. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to be responsible for mowing their own plots. Donations can be made by mail to Wynona Nolan Blythe, 661 Maple Street, Stanton, Ky 40380.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s Regular Scheduled Meeting is the 2nd Tuesday of Every Month at 6pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street

Never Ending Grace

Hurts, Habits, or Hang-ups? Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12 step recovery program will be offering meetings every Sunday from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Never Ending Grace Community Church, 29 Howell Lane, Clay City, Ky. The meeting offers large group lessons and testimonies based on 25 years of tried and true format and curriculum, gender-specific small group meetings, trained male and female sponsors, nationally recognized association, evidence-based lessons, free dinner and fellowship and free child care. Any questions you may contact Stephen Donithan, Senior pastor @ (859) 585-8756 or you may also contact Jenelle Brewer (859) 771-3021, Lisa Coffey (859)230-5957 or Greg & April Smith (606)663-5177.

The Powell County Public Library is taking

donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Starting July 13 meetings will be held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks there after at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15 Suite #6 in Campton, Ky. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

Floyd County Public Library

Jay Asher’s Book Thirteen Reasons Why has taken Netflix by storm. The story of the suicide of a bullied and abused girl is heart wrenching but relevant for every student from middle school to senior. The Floyd County Public Library in Prestonsburg will begin a discussion on why this book and TV series is so personal to you the student. Join us Wednesday evenings beginning July 26th at 6:30 PM for a raw and personal discussion of Thirteen Reasons Why You Matter. This important program is free for all students.

Th1rteen R3asons Why Your Teen should attend our discussion

1. Bullying is real and it is in your school.

2. Someone you know is either being bullied or is bullying someone.

3. Hurt People hurt people, its time to promote healing.

4. Girls are bullied too.

5. Girls get bullied by boys and worse by girls for misunderstandings and misinformation.

6. A girl’s reputation in the school seems to matter more than a boys.

7. Bullying destroys personal relationships and self esteem.

8. All teens and preteens keep secrets.

9. “Slut Shaming” is a double standard and needs to be brought to the table.

10. Sexual assault may be silently, secretly happening at your school.

11. Adults don’t always ask their kids about what is going on in their lives.

12. The issues in the series Th1rteen R3asons Why are real, and your teens face them every day.

13. Social media can send your teen’s life into a fast downward spiral.

Hughes Family Reunion

Descendants of Floyd, Hattie Hughrd will gather for a family reunion on Saturday August 19th at 5p.m. at Bowmen First Church of God at Bowen, KY. Bring a dish and enjoy reconnecting with family. Call Estille King at (606)-663-4177. Everyone is welcome!

Red River Museum

Located at 4541 Main Street Clay City, KY 40312. The museum is open from 1:00pm to 5:00pm every Saturday and Sunday. Special tours can be arranged for any day by appointment. Call (859) 749-3171 or (606) 521-3471

2017 Jr. & Miss/Mister Powell County pageant

will be held on September 9 at 1:00 p.m. at the Stanton Christian Church Gym. To enter contact April @ 606-481-5509

Cub Scout Sign Up

Cub Scout Pack 361 will hold sign ups at the Powell County Lions Club Park exhibit hall on August 15th at 6:30pm. There will be a makeup date on August 22nd at the same time and location. This sign-up is for boys interested in becoming a Cub Scout and who are entering kindergarden through fifth grade. Email pccubscoutpack361@gmail.com or check our link at Beascout.org for more information

Dickerson-Patrick Reunion

The descendants of Sanford and Dora Ann Dickerson Patrick will have their annual reunion on Saturday, August 26th from noon-to-4 p.m. at the Estill County National Guard Building on Highway 52, just outside of Ravenna, Ky. The building is on left as you go up Highway 52 heading towards Beattyville.

We’d like to invite our friends and relatives to bring food and soft drinks for their families and come visit with us. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. buffet style.

Battle of Richmond annual Reenactment

August 26-27, 2017 Battlefield Park at Pleasant Park at Pleasant View. 1546 Battlefield Memorial Hwk. Park open 10am- 4pm. Battle at 2pm. Phone: (859) 248-1974 Events throughout the day, night firing of Cannon at 9 p.m. Saturday $10 parking is admission fee

40th Reunion

Come celebrate with all the familiar faces that you have missed over the past 40 years. Join us as we renew friendships, reminisce about days gone by and share what’s been happening in life experiences both past and present on. Saturday 9th of September, registration begins at 4:00pm, dinner served at 5:30pm. $25 classmate or $45 classmate = guest. Am Vets Post 67 – 710 Lake View Drive Clay City, Ky 40312 RSVP to PCHS Reunion 1977 c/o Pam McIntosh/Tiption/ Robin Kirkpatrick McKenzie P.O. Box 102 – Stanton, Ky 40380. Must be recived no later than Sept. 1 2017. Contact information: Pam McIntosh Tipton (859) 749-8539 – Robin Kirkpatrick McKenzie (606) 477-0162

Join Trail Life USA Troop 1412

An outdoor Christian adventure boys group, open to grades K-12. We will have our open house on Sunday, September 10th from 4:00-5:00pm at the Full Christian Lighthouse 95 5th Ave, Clay City. Come and bring a friend. We hope to see you there!

The next best years of your life

“Living the Good Life!” Friday, September 15, 2017 8:00 am-3:00 p.m. Fayette County Extension Office 1140 Harry Sykes Way Lexington, KY 40504

Spencer Cousins Reunion

The descendants of Calvin and Mary Ann Stewart Spencer will be having their annual family reunion on Saturday September 2nd. The reunion will be held at the Amvets Building which is located on Veterans Lane in downtown Clay City. The doors will open at 10am and we will eat at 1pm. Paper products will be provided. Please bring a covered dish plus drinks for your family; any pictures you’d like to share, and also any games you would like us to play. All help is appreciated. For more information please call Glenda Birch at (606) 663-5019

Fundrasier for boy basketball team

Beechfork Golf Club in Clay City, 4- person team golf scraamble Saturday August 26 10am- 3pm $200 entery fee per team. Mail to: Beechfork Golf Club, P.O. Box 394, Stanton Ky 40380. Make check payable to Pirate Basketball. Tournament information: Entry fee includes cart and green. Prizes are provided. Prizes based on numbers of teams. 1st place team- $400 2nd place time- $300 3rd place team $200. Prizes for closet pin and longest drive. Beechfork (606) 663-9479, Mike Crowe (606) 431-0262, Billy Abner (856) 595-0777

No School

Powell County Schools will have no school on August, 21 2017 sue to the solar eclipse