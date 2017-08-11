Kayaks designed specifically for fishing are fun, easy to use, affordable, transportable, offer great exercise, are eco-friendly, and help catch fish you would never be able to get to in a motor powered boat.

Fishermen have learned to use kayaks to catch almost every species of fish that swims in freshwater and saltwater.

The majority of fishing kayaks are propelled using a paddle but some models use foot pedals and even trolling motors.

Fishing kayaks are available in open and sit on top versions have a wide beam that makes them really stable. Once you’ve mastered it, you can even stand up and fish.

There are also a lot of add-on accessories available for them to help you make it your very own fishing machine.

If the thought of being able to fish in places power boats cannot and with a quiet, low impact approach that doesn’t spook fish or disturb wildlife; then maybe it’s time for you to try a fishing kayak.

Of course when you’re not using it for fishing you can just paddle around a lake or down a river and enjoy the great outdoors.