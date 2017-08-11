By William F. Holland Jr., DD.,C.ED.D.

Minister/Chaplain

We do not have to look very far to find someone that needs a miracle. There are lots of people who are suffering some type of crisis with everything from health problems, their children, and grieving over a loss, to finances, marriage issues and addictions. When we see and hear about difficulties, we become sympathetic, but how often do we consider that God may have brought these individuals to our attention so that we can not only pray but intervene and help meet their needs? Instead of just discussing the situation and having pity, maybe we are their miracle and the answer to their prayers. We can remain the spectator as always, or, with God’s power, we can become a participator and an agent of change!

Remember the times you have been discouraged or in trouble and you cried out for God to please send somebody to help? If someone responded, you knew they were a Godsend, right? If no one came, we assumed they were too busy or maybe just did not want to take the time or money to become involved.

I believe our reactions toward others reveal more about us than we care to think about. It seems that most people are convinced this life is their own to do with whatever they want, and I can understand this point of view for a non-Christian. However, for those who are followers of Jesus Christ, the Bible clearly explains our way of thinking is to radically change from only concentrating on ourselves to obeying God as our highest priority. This renewing of our mind will produce generosity and compassion as we develop a willingness to become more like Christ in His attributes and character. I Corinthians 6:19-20 says, “What? Do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which you have of God, and you are not your own? For you are bought with a price: therefore, glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s.” When we accept the covenant of salvation, we are letting go of our selfish independence in order to become sensitive to God and the needs of others.

The Bible refers to those who are God’s children as instruments and vessels of honor. The idea of being used by the Master of the universe is a privilege and something that should not be taken lightly.

For those who are serious about becoming a disciple for Christ, we can learn how to listen for His voice and develop our spiritual awareness. He may be guiding and preparing us to present a Bible scripture with a friend at work or maybe to share our heart in a letter to a loved one that we are concerned about. There are so many opportunities all around us where we could bring encouragement. I know there are times in my life where I could have used someone’s kindness. It feels good to know that someone cares enough to make an intentional effort to bless us as we all desire to feel loved and respected. There is a passage in Galatians 6 that talks about our deeds being like seeds and that we all reap according to what we sow. Applying this spiritual principal to our life, we can see how important it is to reach out to others in the same way we would like them to care about us. If you need a miracle, become someone’s miracle, if you desire to have more friends, go out of your way to be friendly. If you want to be loved, ask God to help you learn how to love. He can connect us, but our responsibility is to make ourselves available. Jesus told a parable in Luke 10 about a man who was attacked by thieves and was left beside the road nearly dead. Two different men passed by (one of them a minister) and yet both ignored him. Then a Samaritan man found him and literally saved his life. The good Samaritan became the wounded man’s miracle and presents the question that is worthy of consideration; are we the one who passes by, or the one who becomes involved?

Dr. Holland lives in central Kentucky where he is a Christian minister and author of, “A Lifestyle of Worship.” Learn more at: billyhollandministries.com