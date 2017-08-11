Betty Lou Anderson, 88, died on August 1 at St. Joseph Mt. Sterling Hospital. She was born May 27, 1929 to the late Fred and Cynthia Ferguson Spradlin, Sr.

She is survived by three sons, David Anderson (Fay) of Clay City, KY, Paul Anderson of Mt. Sterling, KY and John Anderson of Jeffersonville, KY; four daughters, Helen Mize (Robert) of Clay City, KY, Barbara Seale Tipton (Mickey) of Stanton, KY, Patty Knox of Mt. Sterling, KY, Cindy Willoughby (Bobby) of Clark County, KY; one brother, Fred Spradlin, Jr. of Frankfort, KY; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-four great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Everett Clay Anderson; one son, Leonard Anderson; and one daughter, Joyce Stanhope.

Funeral services were held on August 4 at Taul Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Helton officiating, burial at West Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brian Stanhope, Jeff Flinchum, Bobby Jo Seale, Christopher Willoughby, Victor Seale, Michael Anderson and Jason Wages. Honorary pallbearers will be the granddaughters.

Gregory Alan Combs, 50, died on July 31 in Crittenden, Kentucky. He was born February 27, 1967 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Harlan and Lucille Newman Combs.

Survivors include, brothers, Donald (Dianna) Combs, Charles (Lorna) Combs, and Dennis Combs; sister, Janice Wolfingbarger; many nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his loving companion, Tina Thorpe, daughter, Willow Combs, parents, Harlan and Lucille Combs; sister, Judy Combs, sister-in-law, Vanessa Combs, and uncle, Clayton Wolfingbarger and nephew, Randy Wolfinbarger. Burial in Weeping Tree Cemetery, Stanton. Davis & Davis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rayburn George, 53, of Jeffersonville died on August 2 at his residence. He was a former employee of Walker Construction and Major Brand Tires and a member of the Coon Hunters Club.

He is survived by his wife Teresa George of Jeffersonville, a daughter Stephanie Perry and her husband Joshua of Jeffersonville and three grandchildren Jeffery, Destiny and Joseph Perry. He was preceded in death by his parents Alex and Gertrude George and a sister Mary Etta Meeks. Funeral services were held on August 5 at the Mt. Sterling Christian Assembly of God with Bro. Scott Barnes officiating. Burial followed in the George Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Joshua Perry, Jeffery Perry, Joseph Perry, Brian Bledsoe, Robert Viars, Keven Chaffins, Nick Howard and Destiny Perry. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Karl Ray Spencer, 52, of Cat Creek Road, Stanton, Kentucky died on July 31 at his residence. Born in Sacramento, California he was the son of Maureen Wilson Spencer and the late Wilford Ray Spencer and he was a graduate of Powell County High School. He was a security policeman in the U S Air Force and a green beret in the U S Army. In addition to his father he was also preceded in death by one brother, Michael Lee Spencer.

He is survived by his wife, Sheri Noble Spencer and his mother, Maureen Wilson Spencer both of Stanton; two sons: Gregory Neil (Stacie) Spencer of Billings, Montana and Christian Drake Spencer of Stanton; one daughter, LaCarla Raye Spencer of Lexington; Stephen (Margaret) Spencer of Chatsworth, Georgia; one sister, Kathy (Morgan) Hurt of Bowen and five grandchildren: Hannah Spencer, Harper Spencer, Declan Spencer, Javier Trent Parks and Chasity Rhae Spencer. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Jimmy Crouch were held on August 3 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial with military honors was held in Donnie G. Randall Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Active pallbearers are Christian Spencer, Neil Spencer, Jacob Fultz, Greg Noble, Donald Lewis and John Shriner. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Mary Ellen DeCenzo Conlee, 94, of Knoxville, Tennessee, died on May 18. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mary was born in Coleraine, Minnesota, on July 31, 1922 to the late Peter DeCenzo and Elisa Voce DeCenzo. She grew up in her hometown of Bovey, Minnesota, and moved to Kentucky after she married Ralph Burton Conlee of Stanton. They lived in Stanton, Lexington, and Richmond, Kentucky, and moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1963. They returned to live in Stanton in 1979 and moved back to Tennessee in 1987. Ralph and Mary were married for 70 years. Mary enjoyed doing volunteer activities at her children’s schools and at her churches throughout the years. She was very involved in the development of Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church in Stanton. She also enjoyed working in retail clothing stores in Kentucky and Tennessee for several small independent businesses. Mary was such a loving and caring person. She touched so many lives and was very much loved by her family and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Elisa DeCenzo; brother, Alfred Peter DeCenzo; son, Garry Burton Conlee; and her husband, Ralph Burton Conlee. Mary is survived by her daughter, Barbara Dee Wilhoit; son-in-law, Mac Wilhoit; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene “Pete” and Beverly DeCenzo; grandsons, Rick Wilhoit, Mike Wilhoit and wife Loren, and Tim Wilhoit; granddaughter, Elisa Crawford and husband Matt; great-granddaughters, Harper Wilhoit and Emilia Crawford; great-grandson, Cooper Wilhoit; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Debbie Bruce and Mary Davis for their loving care for Mary, Ralph, and Garry. On Saturday, August 12, 2017 the family will receive family and friends from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue in Stanton, Kentucky. A prayer service will follow at 12:00 P.M. with Father Al Fritsch, S.J. of Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Stanton Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church, 1093 East College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky 40380, at which Mary had the privilege of attending. Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela Kay Baber, 58, of Clay City died on August 4 at her residence. She was a former employee of CMS. She is survived by two sons James Thomas Baber of Clay City, Christopher Baber of Clay City, daughter Amanda Baber of Clay City, six grandchildren, two sisters Peggy Estes and Tammy Baber. She was preceded in death by her parents Herald and Ailine Baber, and three sisters Elizabeth Patrick, Diane Baber and Jenny Hall. Graveside services were held on August 7 at the Kennon Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Darrhyl Matthew Combs, 71, of Snow Creek Road, Clay City, Kentucky died on July 31 at Saint Joseph Hospital Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington. Born in Clay City, Kentucky he was the son of the late Matthew Jackson Combs and the late Maude Treadway Combs and he was a former factory employee of Rockwell Standard. Darrhyl Combs was a veteran of the US Air Force and the Commander of Amvets Post 67 in Clay City, Kentucky. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Prentys Combs.

He is survived by his wife, Mattie Paula Chapman Combs; one son, Matthew Combs of Lexington; one daughter, Kimberly Hall and her husband Keith of Clay City; one sister, Zula Lisle and her husband Jimmy of Winchester and by four grandchildren: Gracie Hall, Presley Hall, Jackson Combs and Elam Combs.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Brad Epperson with eulogy by Robert Rice were held on August 4 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Burial with military honors was in the Combs Family Cemetery, Clay City, KY.

Active pallbearers are Rondal Clemons, Gary Hall, Shawn Miller, Jay Combs, Jeff Combs and Bernard Benningfield. Honorary pallbearers are members of Clay City Amvets Post 67, members of Amvets Post 67 Ladies Auxiliary, Michael Barnes, Owen Hall and A. C. Chapman. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Robin Eggen, 57, of Clay City died on August 1 at her residence. She was a member of the Ralph Banks Full Gospel Church.

She is survived by one son Michael Eggen of Winchester, two daughters Margret Banks of Clay City, Sandra White of Winchester, two grandchildren Kayla Rivera of Clay City, Ralph Banks of Clay City and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parent Robert and Lucille Eggen and her husband Stanley Tipton. A private service will be held at a later date. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Roy Watkins Jr., 66, husband of Annie Davis Watkins died on August 3. He was born August 15, 1950 in Ohio to the late Henry and Bonnie Spangler Watkins.

Survivors include, wife, Annie Watkins, Stanton; son, Roy (Tonia) Watkins II, Stanton; daughters, Ellen (Rick) Johnson, Stanford, Bonnie (Anthony) Bond, Stanton, and Janice (Donald) Haddix, Bath County; brothers, David Watkins, Lawrence Watkins, and Jamie Watkins; sisters, Birdilla Patrick, Janice Watkins, Angela Sea, Patricia Crase, Elaine Reed, Teresa Watkins, and Susie Strange; 12 grandchildren; and one great grandchile. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Bonnie Watkins and brothers Michael, Douglas, and Larry Watkins..Services were held on August 6 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Burial in Mill Knob Cemetery.