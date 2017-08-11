Operation Hands of Love Food Bank & Harbor of Light Worship Center

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Bible Study at Furnace Church of Christ

Interested in learning about the Bible? The Furnace Church of Christ invites you to come learn with us Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Need a ride? Give us a call at 606-723-8733. The Furnace Church of Christ is located 8 miles from Stanton and 12 miles from Irvine.

Gospel Singing

On Saturday evening August 12,2017 at 5:00 PM the Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship will have a Gospel Singing and gathering at Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell in Jackson,KY on Hwy 15. Come and take part in this very special event and enjoy some good food and good fellowship. May God Bless Each and Everyone of You. We will be looking forward to seeing you on this special evening.

Gospel Singing

Calvary Heris Homecoming Concert

Special guests will be Mark Lanier, Glory Road. Saturday August 19, 2017 at the Calvary Baptist Church 21 Glory Street. Starting at 7pm. Everyone is welcome. Love offerings will be taken

Gospel Sining

Friendship Baptist Church 105 Bluebird Drive Virden Ridge Road Clay City. High Way to Heaven will be playing on August 12, 2017 at 6pm. Question or directions call (606) 224-0911, Pastor Roy Jackson. We welcome everyine to come and join us!