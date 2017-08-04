Staff Report

The Powell County School District will be holding its back-to-school events this week as students prepare for opening day on August 8.

The Powell County Middle School and Clay City Elementary held an open house for students of those schools on August 1.

The open house for Bowen Elementary and Stanton Elementary is scheduled for Thursday, August 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The open house for Powell County High School students including the Freshman open house is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The opening day for staff is scheduled for Monday, August 7. The first day for students is scheduled for following day on August 8.

Due to a planning day for staff members there will be no school for Powell County students on Friday, August 11.

CCT photo by Cecil Pergram