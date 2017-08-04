Dwayne Antolik passed away at his home in Clay City,

beloved son of John & Pauline Antolik of Olmsted Twp., Ohio,

brother of Gregory, Gary, Noreen and Renee, life partner of Lee Wells.

Donations may be made to Brianna’s Sanctuary & Pet Rescue in his memory.

Paul C. Estes, 84, of Wakefield, Rhode Island, died at South County Hospital in Wakefield on July 22. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Kennon Estes.

Born in Clay City, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Dillard and Grace Estes. After graduating from Berea College, Paul served in the US Army. He then went on to study veterinary medicine at Auburn University and Iowa State University, and received a doctorate in pathology from Cornell University. He lived in Gales Ferry, Connecticut for many years while working for Pfizer as a veterinary pathologist before retiring to Rhode Island.

A lifelong animal lover, he cherished many pets throughout his life, starting from his childhood on a farm in Kentucky. His beloved border collies, Annie and Lucy, and adored cats Gunther and Jughead were among his favorites. He enjoyed gardening and traveling, especially his annual trips to Stowe, Vermont and Mount Desert Island, Maine with his wife Dorothy.An avid sportsman, he loved hiking, biking, fishing, racquetball, tennis, and volleyball and was a dedicated fan of college basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. He was known for his dry sense of humor, his sweet disposition, and his warm hospitality.

He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Mark Estes and Marika Erdely of Malibu, California; his daughter and son in law, Emily Estes and George Chapman of Dresden, Maine; his daughter Laurel Lefebvre of Naperville, Illinois; and his grandson Nathan Estes.

Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences pleasevisit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.

Roberta Sue Watson, 51, of Stanton died July 27 at the Pikeville Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband Randy Watson of Stanton, two sons Johnathan Watson of Stanton, Jacob Watson of Stanton, grandson Samuel Higgins, mother Barbara Muncie of Winchester, Step-Mother Lavern Robinson of Stanton, a brother Clifford Robinson of Stanton, two sisters Michelle Adams of Irvine and Taffy Willoughby of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her father Albert Robinson, step-father Johnny Muncie and two sons Heath and Keith Watson.

Funeral services were held on July 31 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Jimmy Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Rest Haven Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jonathan Watson, Jacob Watson, Chase Johnson, Dean Esteppe, Chris Watson and Shawn Woosley. Honorary pallbearers were Greg Watson, Elmer Watson, Micah Curtis, Tim Blackwell, Andrew Adams, John Adams, Josh Watson and John Watson. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Richard Edward Bolduc, 84, of Spout Springs Road, Clay City, KY died at his residence on July 27, 2017. Born in Concord, NH he was the son of the late Ernest and Corinne Miner Bolduc and he was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a former tool and dye specialist for Continental Metal Specialties and a member of Hardwicks Creek United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Barnett Bolduc; two brothers, Ernest Bolduc Jr. and Bill Bolduc and by one sister, Marge Taylor. He is survived by two sons, Alex (Rebecca) Bolduc and Rick (Bonnie) Bolduc of Clay City; three daughters, Cindy (Mike) Davis of Clearfield, Rebecca L. Ward of Clay City and Sandy Riggs of Stanton; one sister, Linda Hawkins of New Hampshire; 13 grandchildren, Steven Potts Jr., Angel Bolduc, Crystal Bolduc, Perry Bolduc, Jessie Bolduc, Marc Caudill, Mica Davis, Ashleigh Bolduc, Sarah Bolduc, Robbie Estes, Neil Estes, Bryan Riggs and Amanda McAuliffe along with many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Kim Rose were held on July 29 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was at 5:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors was in Stonegate Cemetery, 27 Stonegate Drive, Stanton, KY. Active pallbearers were Neil Estes, Steven Potts, Jesse Bolduc, Perry Bolduc, Anthony Clark and David Kissick. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Clay City United Methodist Church, Building Fund, P. O. Box 137, Clay City, KY 40312. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Brenda Knox, 66, of Clay City wife of Johnny Knox died July 28 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was a former cook at Dairy Queen.

She is survived by her husband Johnny Knox of Clay City, a son Tony Knox of Clay City, daughter Ashley Knox of Clay City, five grandchildren Allie Faulkner, Adrian Faulkner, Gary Brown, Dustin Knox, Destani Broughton, brother Terry Patton and his wife Joyce of Clay City, two sisters Delta Campbell and husband Dewy of Clay City and Patricia Tackett of Clay City.

Funeral services were held on August 1 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Glennville Powell officiating. Burial followed in the Verdon Cemetery. Pallbearers were Cody Tackett, Dewy Clay Campbell SR, Brian Campbell, Dewy Campbell JR, Dalton Campbell, Gary Brown and Dustin Knox. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Larry (Buck) Bush, 69, of Little Hardwicks Creek Road, Clay City, Kentucky died on July 27 at Stanton Nursing and Rehab. Center. Born in Clay City, KY he was the son of the late Edward Bush, Jr. and the late Zelma Ballard Bush and was a former employee of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Buck attended Never Ending Grace Community Church and was a member of the Red River Historical Society.

He is survived by one brother, Billy Joe Bush and his wife, Debbie of Clay City; one nephew, Chad Bush and his wife, Nathania of Clay City; one niece, Stephanie Bush and her fiance, Roger Ritchie of Stanton; two special great nephews, Brad Smith and Brennen Bush and two special great nieces, Allie Smith and Bree Bush.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Stephen Donithan and Brad Smith were held on July 30 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial in Kennon Cemetery with Rondal Davis, Jim Frazier, Mike Frazier, Phillip Davis, Bruce Crowe, Wayne Abney, John Combs and Steve Billings serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Steve Abner, Shirley Briscoe, Henry Ware, Scotty Muncie, Bruce Watkins, Larry Meadows, Boyd “Jug” Hall, Delbert Brown, Bobby Patrick and Jimmy Dale McKinney. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Never Ending Grace Community Church, 29 Howell Lane, Clay City, KY 40312 or Hardwicks Creek United Methodist Church, 3760 Main Street, Clay City, KY 40312. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.