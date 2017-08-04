Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet

The Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet will be held the second Saturday of every month (May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9) from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Powell County Fairgrounds, 600 North Bend Road (off HWY 213), Stanton. Free set up and admission. No yard sale items permitted. For more information contact Roy at 606-947-3698.

Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

Nolan Cemetery

Nolan Cemetery is in desparate need of donations for the upkeep. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to be responsible for mowing their own plots. Donations can be made by mail to Wynona Nolan Blythe, 661 Maple Street, Stanton, Ky 40380.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s Regular Scheduled Meeting is the 2nd Tuesday of Every Month at 6pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street

Never Ending Grace

Hurts, Habits, or Hang-ups? Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12 step recovery program will be offering meetings every Sunday from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Never Ending Grace Community Church, 29 Howell Lane, Clay City, Ky. The meeting offers large group lessons and testimonies based on 25 years of tried and true format and curriculum, gender-specific small group meetings, trained male and female sponsors, nationally recognized association, evidence-based lessons, free dinner and fellowship and free child care. Any questions you may contact Stephen Donithan, Senior pastor @ (859) 585-8756 or you may also contact Jenelle Brewer (859) 771-3021, Lisa Coffey (859)230-5957 or Greg & April Smith (606)663-5177.

The Powell County Public Library is taking

donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Starting July 13 meetings will be held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks there after at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15 Suite #6 in Campton, Ky. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

Retired Teacher’s Meeting

The Powell County Retired Teachers will not meet in July. Our next meeting will be August 11th. You will be notified as to where we will meet in the paper, the week of August 1st. You will also receive a phone call. Enjoy your summer break. See you in August.

Back to school event

Bowen Elementary School will host their Back-to-School event on Thursday, August 3 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Come and meet your child’s teachers and school staff, while enjoying a light meal/snacks.

Floyd County Public Library

Jay Asher’s Book Thirteen Reasons Why has taken Netflix by storm. The story of the suicide of a bullied and abused girl is heart wrenching but relevant for every student from middle school to senior. The Floyd County Public Library in Prestonsburg will begin a discussion on why this book and TV series is so personal to you the student. Join us Wednesday evenings beginning July 26th at 6:30 PM for a raw and personal discussion of Thirteen Reasons Why You Matter. This important program is free for all students.

Th1rteen R3asons Why Your Teen should attend our discussion

1. Bullying is real and it is in your school.

2. Someone you know is either being bullied or is bullying someone.

3. Hurt People hurt people, its time to promote healing.

4. Girls are bullied too.

5. Girls get bullied by boys and worse by girls for misunderstandings and misinformation.

6. A girl’s reputation in the school seems to matter more than a boys.

7. Bullying destroys personal relationships and self esteem.

8. All teens and preteens keep secrets.

9. “Slut Shaming” is a double standard and needs to be brought to the table.

10. Sexual assault may be silently, secretly happening at your school.

11. Adults don’t always ask their kids about what is going on in their lives.

12. The issues in the series Th1rteen R3asons Why are real, and your teens face them every day.

13. Social media can send your teen’s life into a fast downward spiral.

The Floyd County Public Library in Prestonsburg will begin a discussion on why this book and TV series is so personal to you the student. Join us Wednesday evenings beginning July 26th at 6:30 PM for a raw and personal discussion of Thirteen Reasons Why You Matter. This important program is free for all students.

Allen’s Reunion

At the old REA shelter on Highway 15, in Winchester KY. Like last year Sunday Aug. 13 2017. Hope to see you there!

Car show

At the Corn Festival will be held Sunday Aug. 6th from 9am-4pm. Various tropheys will be given away. For more information call Enoch Thomas (606)-481-6722

Trapp School Reunion

This invitation is to anyone that attened Trapp School. Encourage your classmates to come for good food, great company and bring your stories of Trapp to share. There will be a silent auction, Money from this auction supports scholarships funds for 2 students that attended Trapp School. Also there are several class pictures and plaques that will be given away in a drawing. You, your children or grandchildren may be in these pictutes. This will be Aug. 5th from 1pm- 5pm at the Epperson First Church of God Winchester, KY. Meal served at 3pm. Cost of meal: Adults- $12, Students- $5, Under 5- free. Call Joyce Rogers for more info. (859)-771-1056 or Garnetta Parker (859)-744-0506

Hughes Family Reunion

Descendants of Floyd, Hattie Hughrd will gather for a family reunion on Saturday August 19th at 5p.m. at Bowmen First Church of God at Bowen, KY. Bring a dish and enjoy reconnecting with family. Call Estille King at (606)-663-4177. Everyone is welcome!

Class of 1982 35-year Reunion

August 12th 5:00 p.m. at the home of classmate Greg Spencer 175 Honor Drive in Stanton just down from the High School. $10 per person RSVP by August 4. Send to PCHS Class of 1982 2499 North Fork Rd. Stanton, Ky 40380 Money is for the caterer. Teachers welcome, come later if you don’t plan to eat. Bring a photo of your family for show and tell. This is family friendly event. Hope to see you there!

PCHS Marching Band

Powell County High School Marching Band will be holding a yard sale in Stanton off of Main Street in Elkins Insurance parking lot. Yard sale is a fundraiser for band trip to New York all proceeds will be used for the trip. August 5 at 8:00 a.m. rain or shine. Please come support our pirates.

Powell Valley Baptist Church

will be having a yard sale Friday and Saturday August 4th & 5th at the fellowship hall across from the church at 10am- 3pm Many items, reasonably priced. Proceeds go to building fund.

Rockwell Employee Picnic

The annual Rockwell Employee Picnic will be Saturday, August 5, at the Clark County Fish and Game Club, 1255 Waterworks Rd, Winchester KY. Time will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram retirees

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram retirees will meet for lunch 11:30 AM, Tuesday, August 8, at Windy Corners in Lexington. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Red River Museum

Located at 4541 Main Street Clay City, KY 40312. The museum is open from 1:00pm to 5:00pm every Saturday and Sunday. Special tours can be arranged for any day by appointment. Call (859) 749-3171 or (606) 521-3471