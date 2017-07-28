Loree Kay Collins, 33, of Stanton, Kentucky died on July 17 at University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born in Lexington, she was the daughter of Debbie Overbee Collins and Daryl Collins of Stanton. She attended Stanton Assembly of God and was a teacher at Training His Treasures Preschool.

In addition to her parents she is also survived by her daughter, Alivia Isaacs; a sister, Heather Bullock of Lexington and by two aunts, Sandra (Earl) Cody of Tampa, FL and Debbie (Andy) Newton of Wilmore. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Abigail Collins, her maternal grandparents, Elmer and Pearl Overbee and her paternal grandfather, James Collins.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Eddie Thomas and Bro. Ed Tackett were held on July 22 at Hearne Funeral Home. Burial was held in Stonegate Cemetery with Harold Branham, Aaron Branham, Danny Overbee, Ricky Overbee, John Harmon, Cody Nolan and Jerry Pelfrey serving as active pallbearers. Family and friends were served as honorary pallbearers.

Robert Earl “Rog” Mathews, age 61, husband of Vanessa “Poodle” Mathews of Stanton, Kentucky died July 22 at University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center. Born in Chicago, Illinois he was the son of the late Jimmy and Twyla Allen Mathews, a U.S. Army Veteran and he attended Clay City First Church of God. Rog was a law enforcement officer from 1985 until 2004 with the City of Stanton Police Department retiring as Chief of Police. He was a 1986 graduate of recruiting class 168 Department of Criminal Justice Training and he was a Deputy Sheriff with the Powell County Sheriff’s Department from 2004 until present. Rog was a founding member and Vice President of the Red River FOP Lodge 70, a patrolman with the Clay City Police Department and a team member of the Powell County Drug Court.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Elkins Mathews; two daughters, Christy Mathews and Nancy (Steve) Mann both of Stanton; one son, Jr. (Christina) Ware of Stanton; special son, Trooper Britt Rollins of Stanton; one sister, Patricia (Jerry) James of Gray, LA; two brothers, David Mathews of Stanton and Johnny (Elsie) Mathews of Winchester; two grandchildren, Jace and Emma Ware; three nephews, Justin James, Preston James and Eric Mathews along with one niece, Micah James.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Brad Epperson and Bro. Garland Lacy with eulogy by Conchita Everman were held on July 26, 2017 at Stanton Christian Church, 100 West Church Street, Stanton, KY.

Burial with military honors was held at Elkins Cemetery, Stanton. Active pallbearers were Larry Patterson, Danny Rogers, Britt Rollins, Bobby Motley, Greg Adams, Arthur Randy Lacy, Larry Epperson and James Kirk. Honorary pallbearers are all law enforcement officers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Mathew “Matt” Marcum 29 of Stanton passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He attended the Mill Knob Baptist Church and the Calvary Baptist Church. He is survived by his parents Jeff Marcum Sr. and Brenda of Stanton, his mother Molly Marcum of Richmond, grandmothers Wanda Crouch of Irvine and Grandma P., a brother Jeffery Marcum Jr. of Stanton, two step-brothers Jason Brooks of OH and Adam Brooks of Stanton, three sisters Teresa Marcum (David) of Stanton, Kimberly Womeldorff (Brandon) of Jeffersonville, Kayla Cole of Michigan and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Charles Crouch. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.