By CECIL PERGRAM

Editor

Rondal Davis and Powell County Schools Superintendent Michael Tate pose for a picture during the July 10 Board of Education meeting. Davis is pictured with the Lifetime Service Award he received for 40-plus years of service from the Student Transportation Association of Kentucky during a conference in Louisville, KY. Davis is the first person in the state to be given such an award.

The Powell County Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting for the month on July 10.

Powell County Superintendent Michael Tate told those present at the meeting about two things that the board wanted to address concerning recent events within the Powell County School District.

Rondal Davis was awarded with a certificate to honor him with a Lifetime Service Award for years service in public transportation by the Student Transportation Association of Kentucky. Davis is the first person to be recognized for the award out of all 120 of Kentucky’s counties. Davis was presented with the award at banquet while attending a conference in Louisville, Ky.

Powell County Superintendent Michael Tate told the Powell County Board of Education that they would like to also recognize Deana Brooks and others in the community who were instrumental in bringing the Reach Workshops to Powell County.

“To me its one of the best things we had with community service, servant leadership and watching kids being kids and doing things the right way,” said Tate. “You can say what you want but we got good kids in Powell County and across the United States who gave up their time to do this.”

Tate presented Deana Brooks with a certificate for her leadership, coordinating efforts, planning and organizing the community Reach event and being an asset to the community and students of Powell County.

The Powell County Board of Education made a motion to approve the consent items on the meetings agenda which included approving the following motions:

• Approval of minutes for Special Meeting held May 17, 2017

• Approval of minutes for Special Meeting held June 12, 2017

• Approval of minutes for Regular Meeting held June 12, 2017

• Approval of minutes for Special Meeting held June 19, 2017

• Approval of claims and authorization to make payment of claims and construction purchase orders

• Approval of bus request trips

• Approval of Superintendent’s Travel Expenses for June 2017

• Approval of Special Education District Representatives for 2017-2018 Admission & Release Committee (ARC) Chairs

• Approval of LEA / 504 District Representatives for 2017-2018 for 504 meetings

• Approval for SchoolMessenger Renewal Authorization for the Powell County Schools District website in the amount $4,297.80

• Approval of Powell County Cross Country Team to host their annual 5K Run for the public as a fundraiser on September 16, 2017 during the Powell County Fair

• Approval of payment to KSBA for continued support of Custom Policy & Procedure Service for July 1, 2017 – June 30, 2018 in the amount of $4,350.00

• Approval of payment to KSBIT-WC for Workers Compensation Insurance in the amount of $25,229.00

• Approval of KASA Membership for school administrators for 2017-2018 in the amount of $4,579.73

• Approval of payment to R.J. Roberts Inc. for Student Accident Insurance in the amount of $53,317.40

• Approval of Munis and ACA Deposit support with PSST in the amount of $4,810.00 for the 2017-2018 school year

• Approval of contract for John Combs for Dropout Prevention Coordinator for 2017-2018 school year for 3.5 hours per day for 170 days at $20.00 per hour

• Approval of medical leave for Stephanie Bush for the 2017-2018 school year

The board was presented with a monthly construction report about the renovations to the Powell County Middle School. The Powell County Middle School renovation project reached substantial completion on June 29. The substantial completion date means thats the date the school district can start moving back into building and occupying the building. The project still has a “punch list” of items that will be finished within 30 days of the June 29th date and the project reaches final completion.

The board had a discussion about the results of a land survey completed by Palmer Engineering on the Powell County High School and Powell County Middle School property lines. The survey found the Board of Education owns the road going into Stanton City Park. The Powell County Board of Education in the past has allowed the city to use the road to access the park and Superintendent Michael Tate that the board will continue to do so in the future.

The board also approved the following items during the July 10 meeting:

•Approval of the Pay Application #14 to Branscum Construction for the Powell County Middle School Renovation Project in the amount of $136,893.56 as approved by Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects

•Approval of the Direct Purchase Order #11 / Invoice Pay Application #8 from Rexel for the construction portion of the Powell County Middle School Renovation Project as approved by Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects in the amount of $78.45

•Approval to pay Sherman Carter Barnhart for Professional Services for the month of June 2017 as part of the Construction portion of the Powell County Middle School Renovation Project in the amount of $2,338.06

•Approval of Pay Application #13 in the amount of $79,794.55 for the Powell County Middle School Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract as approved by CMTA, Inc.

•Approval of contract with ABR Construction for roof repairs to EPDM roof systems on the Library Wing of Stanton Elementary in the amount of $15,415.00

•Approval of contract for resurfacing and striping of the gym floor at Powell County High School

•Approval to solicit to bid for asphalt work, per May Board Meeting, at Clay City Elementary, Stanton Elementary and Powell County High School

•Discussion of the possibility of having classified positions and salaries for Transportation Director and Buildings and Grounds

•Discussion of having legal teams draft agreement between Powell County School District and Estill County School District for giving Powell County SRO officers law enforcement authority at the new vocational school in Estill County

•Approval for procedures for staff to drive school owned vehicle in order to transport students to school activities / events

•Approval of contract with Kim Hall, Teacher of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, for the 2017-2018 school year

•Approval to adjust the adult meal prices for breakfast, lunch and snack starting with the 2017-2018 school year to be in compliant with the Kentucky Department of Education standards

•Approval of Monthly Financial Report

•Approval of Orders of the Treasurer

•Approval of First Reading of KSBA Policy 08.234