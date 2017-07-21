Zucchini Potato Casserole

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter 2 medium-size sweet onions, chopped Vegetable cooking spray 1 medium-size Yukon gold potato, slice 1 medium-size zucchini, sliced 4 plum tomatoes, sliced 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 tablespoons butter, melted 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°. Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in a medium skillet over medium heat; add onions, and sauté 10 to 12 minutes or until tender and onions begin to caramelize.

Spoon onions into a 10-inch quiche dish coated with cooking spray. Toss together potatoes and next 4 ingredients. Arrange potatoes, zucchini, and tomatoes in a single layer over onions, alternating and overlapping slightly. Drizzle with 2 Tbsp. melted butter. Cover with aluminum foil.

Bake at 375° for 30 minutes. Remove foil, and sprinkle with cheese. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Fluffy French Toast

Ingredients:

1/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1 cup milk, 1 pinch salt, 3 eggs, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 tablespoon white sugar, 12 thick slices bread

Directions:

Measure flour into a large mixing bowl. Slowly whisk in the milk. Whisk in the salt, eggs, cinnamon, vanilla extract and sugar until smooth.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium heat.

Soak bread slices in mixture until saturated. Cook bread on each side until golden brown. Serve hot.

Feta Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

3 cups diced cooked chicken, 2 large stalks celery, diced, 1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced, 1/2 red onion, diced, 6 tablespoons mayonnaise, 6 tablespoons sour cream, 1 (4 ounce) package feta cheese, crumbled, 2 teaspoons dried dill weed, 1 pinch salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a serving bowl, mix together the chicken, celery, and red onion. In a separate bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, sour cream, feta cheese, and dill. Pour over the chicken mixture, and stir to blend. Taste, and season with salt and pepper as needed. Serve immediately, or refrigerate until serving.