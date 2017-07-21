Donna J. Arvin, 55, wife of Denny Arvin, died July 12 at Select Specialty Hospital, Lexington. She was born July 8, 1962 in Winchester to the late Troy and Goldie Rogers Hatton. She was employed by Clark Regional Medical Center as a janitor.

Survivors include, husband, Denny Arvin, Winchester; son, James Kirk; daughter, Donna Renee Brinegar; brother, James Hatton; and sisters, Carolyn Bellamy and Catherine Spicer; grandchildren, 5. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Clifton Hatton.

Funeral services were held on July 16 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by David Rogers. Visitation Saturday 6-8pm at the funeral home.

Burial in Hatton Creek Cemetery with Lee Hatton, J.T. Hatton, Troy Sparks, Anthony Brinegar, Thomas Barrett, and Kevin Curtis serving as pallbearers. Davis & Davis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth Maloney, 100, widow of Carl Maloney, died on July 15. She was born October 31, 1916 in Breathitt County, Kentucky to the late R.L. “Bob” and Eva Hudson Griffith. She was a retired Lycome Shoe Factory employee. Survivors include, son, Bobbie Maloney, Clay City; daughters, Mary Ann Poore, Frisco, Texas and Betty Atkinson, Stanton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Maloney, son, Billy Joe Maloney, and grandson, Kevin Maloney.

Services were held on July 16 by Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton with Kellee Maloney, Donnie Roberts, Sherman Roberts, Larry Epperson, Gale Means, Jeff Gabbard, Bobby Whitehead, and Randle Wireman serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Sandra McCoy, Patty Clemons, Vickie Asch, Phyllis McIntosh, Freda Roberts, Linda Thorpe, Bonnie Crabtree, Betty Roberts, Ruby Nolan, Karen Brewer, Tammy Whitehead, and Katherine Frazier. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Beatrice Burgher, 93, widow of Cecil Franklin Burgher, died July 11 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born October 8, 1923 in Powell County to the late Ernest and Anna Baber Highley. She was a retired CMS and Bluegrass Industries employee and member of the Powells Valley Baptist Church.

Survivors include, children, Cecil E. Burgher, Clay City, Herbert Burgher, Clay City, James Burgher, Clay City Alma Lois (Jerry) Ratliff, Clay City, Harold (Pat) Burgher, Clay City, K.C. (Donna) Burgher, Stanton, Connie (Brian) Patrick, Clay City, Mary Ann (John) Rymer, Harriman, TN, Carolyn Woosley, Clay City, Melissa Jones, Clay City, and Sheila (Rob) Sandefur, Georgetown; sisters, Faye Griffith, Florida, and Jessie Daulton, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeffery Burgher, Ryan (Samantha) Burgher, Michael Shane Burgher, Melvin Dean Burgher, Karen Ratliff, Regina (Shane) Kennon, Shannon Burgher, Michael Burgher, Leslie (Aaron) Saylor, Kevin (Brooke) Burgher, Lisa (Alex) McIntosh, Terri (Dennis) Combs, Bobbi Jo Lowe, John (Amy) Rymer Jr., Joshua Rymer, Jason (Beth) Woosley, Alicia (Chris) Rogers ,Great grandchildren: Daylan (Chelsea) Charles, Seth Jones, Kendra McFarland, Trever Tolson, and Cameron Dumphord, Aaron Burgher, Timothy Burgher, Taylor Kennon, Baylee Kennon, Cody Burgher, Megan (Cody) Bellamy, Aria Burgher, Isabelle Burgher, Brilee McIntosh, Montana Combs, Madisyn Combs, Allie Rymer, Isaac Westmoreland, Kelsey Westmoreland, Madilyn Rymer, Evan Rogers, and Jacob Rogers; great great-grandchildren, Shevelle Charles and Hayden Burgher; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Franklin Burgher, parents, Ernest and Anna Baber Highley, and siblings, Robert Highley, John Highley, Birdie Henderson, Margie Potts, and Gertrude Potts.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 15, 2:00PM Powells Valley Baptist Church. Burial in Powells Valley Cemetery with John Rymer Jr, Joshua Rymer, Melvin Dean Burgher, Kevin Burgher, Michael Burgher, Jason Woosley, Daylan Charles and Trever Tolson. Honorary pallbearers serving, members of the Powells Valley Baptist Church, neighbors, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren, Annie Williams, Bobbi Jo Lowe, and Karen Ratliff. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mary Laurene Dixon, 43, died on July 7 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was born February 14, 1974 in Opelousas, Louisiana to the late Johnny Lee Dumes and Betty Jane Dixon.

Survivors include, sons, LeTravein Dixon, Kevin Dixon, Jarrius Dixon, and Quintrell Dixon; sister, Shamonn Mason-Galindo; brothers, William E. Dixon and Samuel J. Mason; nephews, nieces, cousins and friends that will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Madonna Mason. Visitation was held on July 15 at Davis & Davis Funeral Home in Stanton. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.