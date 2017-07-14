The easiest, most unbelievably creamy avocado pasta. And it’ll be on your dinner table in just 20 min!
INGREDIENTS:
12 ounces spaghetti
2 ripe avocados, halved, seeded and peeled
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
2 cloves garlic
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1/3 cup olive oil
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup canned corn kernels, drained and rinsed
DIRECTIONS:
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package instructions; drain well.
To make the avocado sauce, combine avocados, basil, garlic and lemon juice in the bowl of a food processor; season with salt and pepper, to taste. With the motor running, add olive oil in a slow stream until emulsified; set aside.
In a large bowl, combine pasta, avocado sauce, cherry tomatoes and corn.
Serve immediately.