Healthy Avocado Pasta

by

The easiest, most unbelievably creamy avocado pasta. And it’ll be on your dinner table in just 20 min!

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces spaghetti

2 ripe avocados, halved, seeded and peeled

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

2 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/3 cup olive oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup canned corn kernels, drained and rinsed

DIRECTIONS:

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package instructions; drain well.

To make the avocado sauce, combine avocados, basil, garlic and lemon juice in the bowl of a food processor; season with salt and pepper, to taste. With the motor running, add olive oil in a slow stream until emulsified; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine pasta, avocado sauce, cherry tomatoes and corn.

Serve immediately.

