RICHMOND, Ky. (June 13, 2017) — Students attending the National Polygraph Academy, hosted by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training, traveled from eight states and Singapore to attend a 10-week study of the art and science of polygraph. The students graduated after completing 400 hours of polygraph training.

The NPA course provides students, “foundational knowledge necessary to administer exams, sit for state licensing exams and apply for membership in professional associations,” the NPA website states. NPA Basic Programs Director Pam Shaw said law enforcement use polygraph in a variety of ways, including an array of criminal investigations such as murder, arson, burglary, assaults and sex crimes. Many law enforcement agencies also use polygraph in pre-employment screening and internal-affairs cases.

During the 10-week course, students studied polygraph history, nogy, instruments used in testing, psychology, physiology, polygraph operations, test question construction, interview skills, polygraph techniques, test-data analysis/chart evaluations, the validity and reliability of polygraphs, ethics, quality control, countermeasures, report writing, preparing for court testimony, state polygraph laws and administrative regulations.

Phillip Frazier, of Clay City, was among the graduares from the National Polygraph Academy will be working with the Law Enforcement Council Agency.