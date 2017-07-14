Diana Renee Carpenter, 17, of Mt. Sterling died July 6 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.

She is survived by her father William Carpenter of Owingsville, her grandparents Billy and Diane Carpenter of Owingsville, Ella Thompson of Mt. Sterling, great grandmother Martha Harlow of Harrodsburg, half-brother Jack Agee of Stanton, half-sisters Cheyenne Curtis of Mt. Sterling and Shawnetta Agee of Owensboro.

Funeral services were held on July 10 at the Abundant Life Gospel Church with Bro. Ricky Meadows officiating. Burial followed in the Kendall Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mikey Carpenter, Mark Glass, Billy Carpenter, Mike Neff, Austin Neff and Jack Agee. Honorary Pallbearers were Drew McGaha and Derick Benton. Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.