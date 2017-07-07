By LAWRENCE CAUDLE

Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent

Cooperative Extension Agent for Powell County

Source: John Strang, Extension Horticulture Specialist

Home gardeners look forward to that first ripe tomato or ear of corn they pick from their carefully tended gardens. But after some vigorous gardening on a hot, humid day, you may wonder if it is all worth it.

Weeds compete with crops for water, nutrients and sunlight. Some weeds, like quackgrass, can chemically inhibit vegetable plant growth. Others host insect pests and disease pathogens. All of these result in fewer fresh vegetables for your table.

There are some preventive practices that effectively combat weeds. Frequent hoeing or rototilling on a weekly basis helps eliminate weeds when they are small and easily removed.

If you plant rows a little closer, vegetable crops provide more shade and that also helps to reduce weed pressure. After you harvest a crop, plant another in its place to continue using the space.

Mulching works very well in the home garden. Use organic material such as grass clippings, leaves or straw to eliminate weed growth and build up organic matter to make the soil more fertile and easier to work. Do not use grass clippings from a lawn that was treated recently with a herbicide. Treated clippings can cause vegetable plant twisting and can even kill some sensitive crops. Be careful about the kind of organic material you use. Hay can introduce a considerable load of weed seeds into your garden.

Black plastic mulch is beneficial to certain vegetables including tomatoes, eggplants, peppers and vine crops. In addition to shading out and eliminating weeds, plastic mulches conserve moisture and promote early crop growth by helping heat up the soil in spring. Landscape fabric has the added advantage of being water permeable and can be used for multiple years; although it is more expensive than black plastic.

Most importantly, do everything possible to keep garden weeds from going to seed. One red root pigweed plant can produce 100,000 seeds that can continue to germinate over the next 15 to 20 years.

For more timely gardening tips, contact the Powell CountyExtension office.

Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.

Rinse and Return Recycling Program

The Rinse and Return Program is a voluntary, cooperative program sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Agri-Business Association of Kentucky (ABAK). Other partners include the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service, which helps coordinate the Program on a county level, Farm Bureau, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the local conservation districts, and the Ag Container Recycling Council.

Due to the materials previously held by these pesticide containers they cannot be recycled with your ordinary household plastics. This program allows for the proper recycling of these pesticide containers. This reduces the amount of material entering the landfill or being disposed of by other means. Some of the end products include drainage pipe, highway sign posts, underground utility conduit, and wire/cable spool flanges.

The Rinse and Return Program has collected 956,503 pounds of pesticide containers since its inception with more than 100 counties participating. It started out in 1991 with three participating counties and gathered 10,000 pounds of material in the first year. KDA field technicians believe the 1 million pound mark can be achieved this year. Please check out the Rinse and Return Recycling Program schedule for the collection ate and time in your area.

Dates and Locations close to Powell County

June 22nd and August 28th from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. @ the Montgomery County Extension Office; 106 East Locust Street, Mt. Sterling, KY.

June 22nd and August 28th from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. @ the Bath County Extension Office; 2914 E Hwy. 60, Owingsville, KY.

Pressure Rinsing

• Remove cover from container. Empty the pesticide into the spray tank and let the container drain for 30 seconds.

• Continue holding the container upside down over the sprayer tank opening so rinsate will run into the sprayer tank.

• Insert the pressure-rinse nozzle by puncturing through the bottom of the pesticide container.

• Rinse for length of time recommended by the manufacturer (generally 30 seconds or more).

Triple Rinsing

• Remove cover from container. Empty the pesticide into the spray tank and let the container drain for 30 seconds.

• Fill the container 10% to 20% full of water or rinse solution.

• Secure the cover on the container.

• Swirl the container to rinse all inside surfaces.

• Remove cover from the container. Add the rinsate from the container to sprayer tank and let drain for 30 seconds or more.

• Repeat steps 2 through 5 two more times.

• Puncture container.

Farmer’s Market Vouchers Are In!!!

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) provides fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables from Kentucky farmers’ markets to the dinner tables of low-income seniors who are nutritionally at-risk. The SFMNP was constructed to help fight diseases and help targeted groups to achieve a diet that is nutritionally sound. The program also provides farmers with additional revenue at Kentucky farmers’ markets.

The senior vouchers may be used at any approved KDA SFMNP market and they may be used on locally grown fruits and vegetables as well as honey! A senior who receives vouchers may use them from June 1 to October 31! Any senior over the age of 60 on the day of issuance on a limited income is eligible!

The purpose of the Kentucky Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) is to gain market access for farmers as well as improving nutrition of low income families by providing them better access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Funding for Kentucky’s program comes from federal and state resources. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) serves as the lead agency for SFMNP. The low-income seniors are provided with $28 in checks to purchase fresh, unprocessed, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs at state-approved farmers’ markets.

Please come by the Powell County Office to receive your vouchers!!!

Farmers’ Market Customer Appreciation Day!

Please come join the Powell County Farmers’ Market July 7th for our Customer Appreciation Day! We will be in Stanton that Friday at 91 B South Main Street. Please bring your family out for this day of fun and healthy living. Foothills Health and Wellness Center will be onsite to provide information about the cline, perform free blood pressure checks, and give out education materials. This is an event you don’t want to miss so mark it on your calendars.

Urban Forest Initiative Program

Who: The Urban Forest Initiative (UFI) is a student and staff led organization through UK that advocates for the health and sustainability of our regions urban forests.

What: UFI is hosting a workshop to educate Powell County residents on urban tree benefits, tree and lawn nutrient management, and other related topics.

When: Tuesday, July 18th from 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Where: The Powell County Extension Office, 169 Maple Street, Stanton, KY, 40380

How: This workshop is open to the public and is FREE to all participants. We just ask that you RSVP to the Powell County Extension Office.