John Robert Arthur, age 70, husband of Jean Arthur of Willis Branch Road, Richmond, KY passed away on June 28, 2017 at U K Medical Center. Born in Winchester, KY he was the son of the late Elwood and Betty Chambers Arthur and he was an Army Veteran.He was the owner of Bob’s Barber Shop, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the First Church of God. He had been employed by Blackburn Correctional Facility in LaGrange, Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville, Winchester Farms Dairy, Army Depot in Richmond and was currently a security officer at G4S Securities. He is survived by his wife, Jean Arthur; two sons, Robert Arthur of Estill County and Shane Strange of Richmond and by two daughters, Angela Arthur and Tammie (Jacob) Powell both of Richmond. Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Harold Combs and Bro. Larry Mullins will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Stonegate Cemetery, 27 Stonegate Drive, Stanton, KY. Active pallbearers are Bill Arthur, Jeff Arthur, Gary Spry, David Watson, Norman Whittington and Nick Napier. Honorary pallbearers are Jake Powell, Randy Morton, Pepper Hardy and Johnny Cox. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Merle Ann Clark, 38, of Lexington died Tuesday, June 27 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center.

She is survived by her parents Edward and Louis Campbell of Lexington, a son Kalob Willis and a daughter Chasity Mullins of Stanton.

Graveside services were held on July 3 at the Hall Tin Town Cemetery in Stanton with Bro. Dale Helton officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

John Douglas Todd, 55, husband of Jeannie Riggs Todd, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born August 27, 1961 in Butler County, Ohio to the late Elmer and Bonnie Rogers Todd. Survivors include, wife, Jeannie Todd, Stanton; son, Aaron Todd; daughter, Kendra Harney; brothers, Anthony Todd, Jerry Todd, and Martin Todd; sister, Margie Setters; grandchildren, Jacob Reffitt, Madison Hope Reffitt, Logan Faith Reffitt, Mason Charity Reffitt, Gabriel Creech, Alexander Todd, Sophia Harney, and Elijah Harney; brother-in-laws, James Ford, Timmy Barnes Gary Riggs, and Gilbert Riggs; and father-in-law, Sanders Barnes. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Gwen Reffitt, and brothers, Chuck Hall and Tracy Hall.