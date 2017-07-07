Operation Hands of Love Food Bank & Harbor of Light Worship Center

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Bible Study at Furnace Church of Christ

Interested in learning about the Bible? The Furnace Church of Christ invites you to come learn with us Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Need a ride? Give us a call at 606-723-8733. The Furnace Church of Christ is located 8 miles from Stanton and 12 miles from Irvine.

Prayer Line

If you are in need of prayer or need to leave a prayer request, call (606) 663-6172 or (606) 663-6385.

Gospel meeting Crystal Church of Christ

There will be a gospel meeting at Crystal Church of Christ on July 14th – 16th. The address is 100 Beattyville Rd. Ravenna, KY. The times will be Friday – Saturday 7:00pm, Sunday morning 10:00am and Sunday evening 6:00pm. There will be a speaker Brother Darren Steele and everyone is invited.