Kennon Cemetery Donations

The cemetery is in desperate need of donations for the upkeep of the plots. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to mow their own plots. Donations can be made at Whitaker Bank or mailed to P.O. Box 912, Clay City. Please help keep the cemetery in good shape this season.

Powell County Health Department Food Handlers Class

The following is a list of upcoming food handlers classes: Thurs. May 18, Thurs. June 15, Thurs. July 27. Classes are at 1:30 p.m. and will take place at the Extension Office.

Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet

The Powell County Small Animal Swap Meet will be held the second Saturday of every month (May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9) from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Powell County Fairgrounds, 600 North Bend Road (off HWY 213), Stanton. Free set up and admission. No yard sale items permitted. For more information contact Roy at 606-947-3698.

Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Ware Cemetery Donations

We are needing donations for the upkeep of the Ware Cemetery. Contact Ed Marcum or send donations to 1983 Little Hardwick’s Creek Road, Clay City, Ky 40312.

PC Soil Conservation Lime Spreader

The Powell County Soil Conservation now has a Lime Spreader available for rent. For more information or to schedule an appointment to rent the lime spreader, contact Powell County Soil Conservation office at 201 Main Street, Stanton, or phone 663-2896.

Nolan Cemetery

Nolan Cemetery is in desparate need of donations for the upkeep. If not enough money is donated, everyone will have to be responsible for mowing their own plots. Donations can be made by mail to Wynona Nolan Blythe, 661 Maple Street, Stanton, Ky 40380.

Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission

City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission’s Regular Scheduled Meeting is the 2nd Tuesday of Every Month at 6pm at Stanton City Hall located at 98 Court Street

Never Ending Grace

Hurts, Habits, or Hang-ups????? Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12 step recovery program will be offering meetings every Sunday from 4:00pm-6:00 at Never Ending Grace Community Church, 29 Howell Lane, Clay City, Ky. The meeting offers large group lessons and testimonies based on 25 years of tried and true format and curriculum, gender-specific small group meetings, trained male and female sponsors, nationally recognized association, evidence-based lessons, free dinner and fellowship and free child care. Any questions you may contact Stephen Donithan, Senior pastor @ (859) 585-8756 or you may also contact Jenelle Brewer (859) 771-3021, Lisa Coffey (859)230-5957 or Greg & April Smith (606)663-5177.

Kentucky River Foothills’ Powell County Outreach Office will hold their annual Yard Sale July 17-21.

If you have anything you’d like to donate (clothing, small furniture, household items, etc.) please contact Linda Huettner at 663-2659. Items can be dropped off at their office located at 176 12th Street in Clay City, M-F, 8am-4pm.

The Powell County Public Library is taking donations

of VERY GENTLY used DVD’s and Blu-ray discs as payment towards any fines and fees you may have on your library account! Bring those discs in that are just gathering dust on your shelf and pay off those old fines! Please, no damaged or scratched discs- the director has the final say on accepting or rejecting any discs.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Starting July 13 meetings will be held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks there after at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15 Suite #6 in Campton, Ky. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton, Ky.

Powell County Public Library schedule for July- Summer Reading Program Events

all FREE to the public –

ADULTS: Crochet a phone or tablet cover 10am-12pm Saturday July 8; Belly Dance class and short performance by Safiya Nawaar of Arabesque World Dance 12pm-2pm Saturday July 15 and hipscarves will be available for purchase before the class if you want one or bring your own.

TEENS: Random Acts of Kindness/Graffiti Saturday 2pm-4pm Saturday July 8; Circle Loom Project 5pm-7pm Tuesday July 11; Water Games 5pm-7pm Tuesday July 18.

K-5th – Outside Play 10am-11am Friday July 7; Forestry and Smokey the Bear 10am-11am Wednesday July 12; Program 10am-11am Thursday July 20.

Storytime & PreK 11am-12pm Outside Play Wednesday July 5th; Forestry and Smokey the Bear 11am-12pm Wednesday July 12; Program 11am-12pm Wednesday July 19.

Babies & Toddlers every Monday 1030am-1115am.

SUMMER READING CLOSING PROGRAM ALL AGES Stanton City Park 6pm-8pm Saturday July 22.

R & R Christian Youth Center

Clay City has a new Youth Center open. Come Check Us Out! The Christian Youth Center in Clay City will be open from 6-9 pm July 7th 2017. Free Admission. 194 Sunset Drive on Adams Ridge Road in Clay City. Chaperoned lock-in. Concession stand will be available. For more information contact Hugh or Connie Reed at 606-481-2948.

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees

will gather at Michaels in Irvine at 11:30 AM, Tuesday, July 11 for lunch. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Foster Parent Certification Class

We will be offering a free Foster Parent Certification Class starting on July 6th at 6:00 pm. Classes will be Mondays and Thursdays in July at 6:00 pm at 124 West Main Street Mt. Sterling, KY. Be a Hero to a child in need! Please contact us at 859-498-0373 to sign up!

Retired Teacher’s Meeting

The Powell County Retired Teachers will not meet in July. Our next meeting will be August 11th. You will be notified as to where we will meet in the paper, the week of August 1st. You will also receive a phone call. Enjoy your summer break. See you in August.

Bellamy Family Reunion

All descendants and friends of Robert and Mary Belly are invited to attend a potluck lunch at 1 PM Sat. July, 29th to be held at the Clark Energy Picnic Area on Highway is approx 4 miles east of Winchester in Clark Co. Plates and cutlery provided. Come out and enjoy the evening with family and friends. Bring outside toys for kids. Hope to see you there. For more info Call 606-663-2486 or 606-663-0136