By CECIL PERGRAM

Editor

A Clay City woman will be competing in the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Pageant on June 29-July 1 in Lexington, Ky.

Haley Wheeler, 19, is the daughter of Greg and Cherie Wheeler of Clay City and will be representing the city of Frankfort after being awarded the title of Miss Frankfort.

Wheeler is majoring in speech pathology and minoring in American Sign Language at Western Kentucky University.

Wheeler has the ambition to become a speech and language pathologist in a geriatric rehab and long-term care facility. Wheeler plans to later start and open her own practice in a rural and developing area.

Wheeler’s platform issue is a “Stitch for Hope” for Alzheimer’s Awareness.

Wheeler is being sponsored by the Miss Capital City/Frankfort scholarship organization and has received a $200 scholarship to assist in her studies.

Will be vocally performing the Lesley Gore tune made popular by Grace, “You Don’t Own Me” for her talent presentation.

Wheeler will be competing against 30 other contestants from around the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Contestants will be judged on five categories talent, private interview, stage questioning, evening wear and lifestyle and fitness in swimsuit.

The scoring values of each category are as follows: talent 30 percent, private interview 25 percent, stage question 20 percent, evening wear 15 percent and lifestyle and fitness in swimsuit 10 percent.

The 2017 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Pageant will be held at the Singletary Center for the Arts located on the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.

The pageant will officially start on June 29 with two days of preliminary competition before a final night of competition on July 1.