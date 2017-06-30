Darrell Billings of Stanton was awarded the Honorary State FFA Degree at a special ceremony during the 88th State FFA Convention in Lexington. The Honorary Degree is awarded to adults who have made a significant contribution to the state association. Past recipients of the award have included several Kentucky Governors, various leaders in agriculture and education, and numerous individuals who have provided service to the organization over the course of multiple years.

Billings is a longtime State and National Convention judge, sponsor, and state Foundation Board member. He has served as Chair of the Kentucky FFA Foundation Board since 2015 and has helped raise over $1 million to support the work of Kentucky FFA. According to State FFA Advisor Brandon K. Davis, “Darrell has provided exemplary leadership to the Foundation Board during a time of growth and expansion. He has been instrumental in the RAM Scholarship Program, the Ag Tag Program, and various other initiatives. We are thankful he has chosen to donate his time and talent to support Kentucky FFA and our members across the state.”

Kentucky FFA is an organization of over 14,500 middle and high school students enrolled in Agricultural Education courses. The organization currently has 152 chapters in 116 counties. Nationally, FFA has over 629,000 members in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.