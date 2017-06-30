Austin Brewer, 76, of Cat Creek in Stanton passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017 at his residence. He was a former Mayor of Clay City, former owner of KY Food Store, member of the Local 189 and a Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by sons Mark and Brian Brewer of Stanton; daughters Amy (Jeff) Townsend of Clay City and Shelly Jones of Denniston; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers Chris and Danny Brewer of Stanton, Carl “Gene” (Deb) Brewer of Hinesville, Georgia, and Paul (Mary) Brewer of New Vienna, Ohio; sisters Brenda (Gary) Allen and Sheila (Rick) Riggs of Stanton, Teresa Harkins (Sammy) of Greenville, and Patsy Jones of Decatur, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents Johnnie and Alma Brewer; wife Carol Sue Brewer; son Darrel Wayne Brewer; brothers Charles Ray, Melvin “Bobby”, Shirley, Marion, Howard, Freddie, Larry and Garry Brewer. A Memorial service was held Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Roberta Edwards, 59, Clay City, passed away at St.Joseph Medical Center in Lexington on Monday. She was born December 23, 1957 in Perry Co., KY to Bob Day and the late Joyce Richardson Day. Survivors include husband, Joey Edwards: father, Bob Day: brother, Eugene (Deana) Day of Cleburne, TX: sisters, Ann (Tony) Dominguez-Robles of Lexington, Linda (Garry) Cook of Tulsa, OK, Debbie (Rich) Terrell of Hephzibah, GA, and Audrey Farmbrough of Lexington. She was preceded in death by her mother and sister Sarah Day. Services Thursday 4;00 PM at Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Visitation 1;00 until time of service. Burial in Stonegate Cemetery, Stanton.

Margie Bell Vinson, age 90, of Lake Naomi Road, Clay City, KY passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 at her residence. Born in Clay City, KY she was the daughter of the late George and Stella Barnett Pasley and she was a member of Powell’s Valley Baptist Church. Margie Vinson was a former Certified Nurses Assistant employed at Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Fountain Circle Care and Rehabilitation. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Rose Vinson; five brothers: Louie Pasley, Hubert Pasley, Dude Pasley, Millard Pasley and Vernon Pasley and by two sisters, Millie Lewis and Wilma Mullinax. She is survived by one son, David Franklin (Veronica) Vinson of Germany; two daughters, Stella Louise (Andy) Estes of Clay City and Jean Kurdys of Buffalo, NY; two brothers, Lenwell (Gerlene) Pasley of Clay City and George (Ethel) Pasley, Jr. of Stanton; one sister, Loreli Steele of Stanton; five grandchildren: Kimberly Des Jardins, Jonathan Kurdys, Christy Dotson, John Estes and Chasta Davis; 13 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Marion Brewer and Bro. Gary Willoughby will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation from 9:00 A.M. until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Irvine, KY with James Holder, James Davis, Jeremy Davis, Ben Hudson and David Barker serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Donald Holder and Danny Martin. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

James T. Crabtree, age 88, husband of Katherine StarnesCrabtree of High Rock Road, Stanton, Kentucky passed away on June 23, 2017 at his residence. Born in Bowen, Kentucky he was the son of the late Avery D. and Ethel Oaks Crabtree and he was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was retired from General Motors, a member ofFirst Church of God and a 50 year member of the Stanton Masonic Lodge. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Glenwood Crabtree and Malcolm Crabtree and by three sisters, Ann Wilson, Sylvia Maxine Finney and Joyce Crabtree. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Starnes Crabtree and by two sisters, Jeanetta (Billy Joe) Martin and LaDonna Crabtree all of Stanton. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Paul Day and Bro. James Harold Combs will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 26, 2017 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. with Masonic Rites at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Resthaven Cemetery, Morris Creek Road, Stanton, KY. Active pallbearers are Glen Crabtree, Charles Crabtree, Daniel Crowe, Doug Rogers, Jeffrey Burns, Brad Faulkner, Paul White, Jr. and Jim Dennis, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Mullins, Daryl Mullins, Mary Beth Crowe, Verna Rogers, Jeanette Hale, Kim Faulkner, Sharon McCoy, Billy Joe Martin, Sonny Rogers, J. M. Smallwood, TalmadgeSmallwood, J. C. Wilson, Dr. Troy Brooks and staff. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. www.hearnefuneralhome.com

Robert Kling 76 of Clay City passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at his residence with his family by his side. He was a member of the Calvary Christian Church in Winchester and was a Missionary in Guatemala with God’s Good News Children Mission. He was an avid hunter and loved his family but most of all he loved his God first. He was a former co-owner of Coe Pettie Equipment. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Mary Kling of Clay City, three daughters Constance Maxam and husband James of Winchester, Cynthia Geddes and husband Daniel of Clay City, Summer Leigh Kling of Clay City, a son Juan Carlos Lopez of Guatemala, thirteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Hattie Kling and a brother Irvine Kling. Funeral services were held Friday, June 23, 2017 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Adam Carpenter officiating. Burial followed in the Stone Gate Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers family ask that donations be made to God’s Good News Children Mission Box 574 Clay City, KY 40312. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Bo James Christopher Mullins, 37, of Irvine passed away on Tuesday. He was born January 11, 1980 to James K. Mullins and Donna (Tim) Potts Mullins Gilliam; son, Dakota; brothers, Timmy Gilliam and Joshua Gilliam; sisters, Anissa (Eddie) Sorrell, Jennifer Mullins (Adam Lawhorn), and Audrey (Caleb) Stidham; and by many cousins, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Zachary Gilliam. Visiation Friday at 5:00 PM. Services at Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Saturday at 1:00 PM with Merle Travis officiating. Burial in Winchester Cemetery.