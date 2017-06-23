By CECIL PERGRAM

Editor

The community of Stanton is saying goodbye to a landmark that has been a staple of the community and the city since the 1950s.

The process of deconstructing the video screen at Mountain View Drive-in has started and is expected to be completed in a couple of days.

David and Lorena Baker have owned and operated Mountain View Drive-in since 1957.

David Baker says that when the industry quit making film and switched over to newer equipment that it contributed to him closing down the drive-in because he couldn’t justify the amount of money it would take to keep operating the business.

Baker says that watching them tear down the video screen is emotional.

“Its like losing a member of the family,” said David Baker. “I hate to see it go. It’s amazing to see how many people that came in here that were tourist that wanted to include going to the drive-in as part of their experience while they were here.”

Baker says that in the past when the business was still open other businesses in the community were anxious for him to open up at the beginning of his season.

Baker says that operating the drive-in was a hobby for him that he really enjoyed.

“It was the only hobby I had, I didn’t play golf or fish, I enjoyed the drive-in and loved keeping it open, I did it as long as I could get film. When I could no longer get film there wasn’t a decision to make, there just wasn’t nothing to show,” said Baker.

Baker says that he knows that Mountain View Drive-in meant a lot to the community and that he is going to miss all the faithful customers that he had over the years.

“I looked forward to seeing them, now I’ll seldom get to see them and I want to thank everybody for supporting me and making it possible for me to keep it open it was part of my life that I enjoyed.” said Baker.

“The most talked about thing that happened at the drive-in is an awful lot of people have slipped in without paying at one time or another and they want to come and tell me about now when its too late,” Baker jokingly said.

“Thats the most talked about part of it, but many of the married people today did some of their courting at the drive-in and they remember it fondly.” Baker said. “I appreciate all of them that supported me over the years and helped me keep it open.”