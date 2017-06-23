By Dave Fraley

PCHS Basketball Coach

Amazingly our summer basketball schedule has been completed. I saw improvements in several of our players. Now it is important for them to spend some of their time continuing to refine their skills.

My observations tell me that our young men do now know how hungry our community is for success in basketball. Whether or we are successful does matter to our fans and that serves as motivation for us.

Rebuilding Powell County Basketball is a process. Last year’s seniors helped us take a major step with twenty wins. But now the reality is our team must do better in post season tournament play. Our community and school deserves a deep tournament run as a reward for the support they have shown us.This is now a point of emphasis. The coaching staff is and must remain dedicated to this goal.

Being the head coach at Powell County is an honor. It is also a huge responsibility that I take very seriously. I am committed to putting the best team on the floor that we possibly can.

Our schedule has changed some and I think our fans will enjoy seeing us play Montgomery, Bourbon, Tates Creek and Rowan County.

Just last week we finished the Future Pirates Camp. I hope you will enjoy the picture of our campers.

I look forward to the excitement of basketball next fall. I hope to see huge numbers of fans in our gym. We will make every effort to deserve your support.